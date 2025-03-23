Braves lack of rotation decisions for Opening Day only raises the concern levels

With Opening Day now less than a week away, the Atlanta Braves are heading into the 2025 season with more questions than answers regarding their starting rotation. Even without Spencer Strider, the Braves have far from the worst rotation in the National League, but they need to click early. Meanwhile, the lack of decisions to this point is concerning.

Brian Snitker addressed the elephant in the room recently by saying the team in the past has mostly had decisions made to this point, but this year still has a bunch of holes to fill. Even though Strider will be a huge piece to have back for a team that, when healthy, is a strong playoff contender, it isn't how the Braves want to start the campaign.

Sale, Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes, and AJ Smith-Shawver are the projected starters, but if those final three perform as well as they have in spring training, it becomes a lesser issue.

Contributions from Schwellenbach, Holmes, and Smith-Shawver along the way will be paramount. Schwellenbach, in particular, was excellent in 2024 with a 3.35 ERA in 21 starts and has followed that up with an eye-opening 2.41 ERA in spring training. Smith-Shawver has only a small sample to show for his 3.64 ERA at the big league level and has struck out 20 in 16 frames with a sub-4.00 ERA this spring. Holmes has looked elite this spring, posting a 1.76 ERA in 15.1 innings.

Braves starting rotation has questions, but outlook still positive

On the bright side, Atlanta will get Ronald Acuna Jr. back, who, even though he may not be unleashed at full capacity, is still a highly effective player. Strider's eventual comeback will also help this team click. In the meantime, the Braves are fortunate to be dealing with rotation questions while their NL East rival, the New York Mets, is doing the same.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be tough to beat, but the Braves should at least coast until they are fully healthy. They run into the Padres, Dodgers, and Phillies to begin the year but have a light schedule against projected non-playoff contenders in the Marlins, Rays, Blue Jays, Twins, and Cardinals. By that point, the Braves get their primary weapon in Strider back fully healthy, and the team can begin to fire on all cylinders.