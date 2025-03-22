Braves' latest pitching decision kicks the last bit of dirt onto Ian Anderson's grave

All good things must come to an end. For as much promise as Ian Anderson offered coming out of high school as a top pitching prospect for the Atlanta Braves, 2021 was a long time ago. Anderson shined as a rookie in 2020 during the COVID season. He was part of the 2021 team that won its first World Series in 26 years. Now, though, he seems to be on the outside looking in moving forward — possibly for good.

Anderson is still in the midst of working his way back from Tommy John surgery. With the Atlanta rotation in a bit of flux with the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton as well as Spencer Strider working his way back from injury, there was some belief Anderson could get either the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in the rotation after locks Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Well, Braves skipper Brian Snitker appears to have different plans for Anderson. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Saturday morning that "Bryce Elder will follow Reynaldo Lopez. [Snitker] had said it was supposed to be Ian Anderson, so plans changed there." It is look more and more like it will be Grant Holmes getting the No. 4 spot and AJ Smith-Shawver getting the No. 5.

Bryce Elder had great success with the 2023 Braves before completely unraveling last MLB season.

Bryce Elder will follow Reynaldo López. Snit had said it was supposed to be Ian Anderson, so plans changed there. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 22, 2025

Since Anderson is out of options, there is a chance he could be heading to another organization.

If there has been any consistency with the Braves over the last several years with its rotation, it is this: If you give up the big fly with little to no velocity, you are not long for it. Lopez, Sale, Schwellenbach and Strider all offer a considerable amount of heat. Smith-Shawver is still a well-thought-of prospect in the organization. Anderson and Elder have earned a bad reputation for throwing ... batting practice.

What made Anderson special coming up from the Minors was the location of his fastball and his devastating changeup that would fall off the plate. Elder often used his slider to pitch to soft contact. Neither pitcher overpowered the opposition. When Anderson lost command of his pitches and control of the strike zone, he was toast. Elder's stuff was never as good as Anderson's to begin with.

Right now, I would venture to guess that neither will end up making the team. At least with Holmes and Smith-Shawver, there is some hope that they could work as relief pitchers if neither are ready for the long haul. It is imperative that the big three pitch well to allow Strider enough time to come back from his injury. Atlanta may be in decent shape with its rotation, but I doubt Anderson will be part of it.

If Anderson's time with the Braves is coming to an end, it is another from the 2021 team who is gone.