Braves given lifeline to replace Orlando Arcia if Alex Anthopoulos will take it
By John Buhler
As the calendar year draws to a close, it seems as though the rest of MLB is getting better, while the Atlanta Braves look far too comfortable twiddling their thumbs, waiting for something to magically happen. While we know that Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is not one to overspend in free agency, he might be more inclined to orchestrate a blockbuster trade to make this team better.
Although Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) did not directly tie Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette to Atlanta, he did say that Ross Atkins and company are far more inclined to extend first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., trade Bichette and sign third baseman Alex Bregman than anything else this offseason. With Bichette not being prioritized, maybe the Braves can take advantage of the situation?
Atlanta is entering the final year of its three-year deal with its starting shortstop Orlando Arcia. While he is making chump change to play for the Braves, Atlanta cannot afford another down year out of him after how last season transpired. Arcia went from the starting shortstop in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game for the National League, to becoming a complete liability for Atlanta at the plate and in the field.
Trading for Bichette could be a way for the Braves to inject some much-needed juice into this team.
Atlanta Braves have even more reason to trade for Bo Bichette right now
While Anthopoulos has received some flack this offseason, nothing compares to the amount of barbs that have been thrown Ross Atkins' way in Toronto. The Blue Jays simply were not good enough to be anything more than a fringe playoff team under his guidance with its current core. They went for it, but Toronto only went so far. It might be time to reboot it to some extent up in Canada.
As for the Braves, they could conceivably trade for and extend Bichette to be their starting shortstop of the future going forward. Across the diamond, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley have all been extended by the Braves in recent years. This is the manner in which Anthopoulos prefers to build his perennial contending team. It would not be an overpay trading for and extending Bichette.
Overall, something has to give when it comes to the Braves making any sort of move of note this offseason. They have already let Max Fried sign with the New York Yankees, as well as cut ties with Travis d'Arnaud. Bichette is not going to arrive in Atlanta as a panacea for Braves Country, but trading for him would be in line with everything that Anthopoulos has done up to this point to build a winner.
The fact Anthopoulos already has strong ties to Toronto makes this ideal trade partner more likely.