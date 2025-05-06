Braves lineup sends crystal-clear message to slumping Michael Harris II

Things are getting better for the Atlanta Braves, but we are all starting to wonder if and when it will turn for popular centerfielder Michael Harris II. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year is on seemingly every commercial during FanDuel Sports Network telecasts. He wears cool cleats and headbands, but he is only slashing a pitiful .214/.232/.328 in 34 games this season. Only Jarred Kelenic has played worse.

Kelenic was recently optioned to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. His streaky to bad bat, coupled with his laissez-faire approach to playing right field, culminated in his demotion. Manager Brian Snitker could never do that to Money Mike, right? If it does happen, Snitker will be "Sawry, Not Sawry" for having to teach the hometown hero a lesson. You have to have some approach in the batter's box.

If you want proof that it can happen, look at where Harris is hitting on Tuesday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.

1. LF Alex Verdugo

2. 3B Austin Riley

3. DH Marcell Ozuna

4. 1B Matt Olson

5. 2B Ozzie Albies

6. C Sean Murphy

7. RF Eli White

8. CF Michael Harris II

9. SS Nick Allen

SP Chris Sale

It would be a shame if the Braves gave Chris Sale no support right after AJ Smith-Shawver's gem...

With Alex Verdugo and Eli White starting to emerge, could Harris be replaced by Ronald Acuña Jr.?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Could Michael Harris II ride pine once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves?

Look. Even I know this is not happening. I may be a Harris critic, only because he reminds me so much of Jeff Francoeur and Andrelton Simmons at the plate. The great glove work is one thing, and so is being a likable guy, but the lights cannot be on and nobody be home whenever you step up to the plate. Acuña is a different case, but Verdugo and White are earning the A emblazoned on their caps.

Through the Braves' first 34 games, they are 16-18 on the season. This includes their absolutely brutal 0-7 start to the campaign. If we remove that week from hell from the equation, they have won 16 of their last 27 games. A 16-11 record, I can work with that. What I cannot work with is an arsenal of offensive weaponry that regularly short circuits and comes up empty on account of strikeouts.

No, I do not think Snitker has the stones to bench Harris. Frankly, I do not think anyone does. What is important to know is Snitker clearly values White's, and especially Verdugo's, plate appearances more so now than he does Harris'. I do think Harris gets to keep his job, but only because Acuña is still working his way back from a torn ACL. He did not play in the field daily the last time this happened.

So where do we go from here? I could see the Braves implementing a bit of an outfield platoon between the four of them in Acuña, Harris, Verdugo and White once Acuña returns. Acuña and White hit right-handed, while Harris and Verdugo bat from the left side of the plate. This affords Snitker the opportunity to mix and max. The man is not a meddler, but this season has forced him into being one.

Ultimately, Atlanta will always have a use for Harris' defense, but his bat has to improve here shortly.