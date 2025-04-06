Braves-Marlins start time: Rain delay updates, forecast for April 6 game at Truist

The fate of the Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins game was decided early on Sunday, for better or worse. The Braves are off to a miserable start in 2025, and a series victory could have gone a long way in the ATL. However, such a result would've been easier said than done given Atlanta was set to face off against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

The Braves had high expectations heading into this season despite injuries to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider. So far, though, they have yet to put it all together. The Braves lineup woke up in a big way in the first game of this series, scoring 10-plus runs for the first time this season. However, they backed that result up wby being shut out against the Marlins on Saturday.

Are the Atlanta Braves playing today? Rain brings bad news

While some Braves fans held out hope the two teams could play following a brief delay, Atlanta and Miami have instead opted to postpone the contest altogether as the rain isn't expected to let up throughout the day. Per weather.com, there is potential for severe thunderstorms at 1pm ET, with at least an 80 percent chance of rain every hour on Sunday.

The Braves will not play on Sunday, and have instead announced a new date for the game. With over 140 games remaining in the MLB regular season there is no rush for these two divisional opponents to force Sunday's contest.

Braves vs Marlins makeup date: Doubleheader in the works

Because Atlanta and Miami both play in the NL East, they should have plenty of opportunities to make up Sunday's game. For now, the postponed game is scheduled to be played as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 9. Assuming this season goes as expected and the Braves can get back on track, facing the lowly Marlins late in the campaign is far preferable to doing so now.

Unfortunately for the Braves, the schedule doesn't get much easier in April. Atlanta will play the defending NL East champion Phillies next, followed by the Rays and Blue Jays. Getting back on track is paramount for Brian Snitker's team before an early deficit gets away from them.