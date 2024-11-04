Potential Max Fried backup plan for Braves would also stick it to the Mets
By Mark Powell
The burning question for the Atlanta Braves this winter is how they'll improve their core and perhaps extend a wide open World Series window. Doing that might not require Atlanta to keep starting pitcher Max Fried around, however.
Fried has struggled to stay healthy over the course of a full season two years running. His last postseason start left a bad taste in his mouth. And as he ages, Fried will undoubtedly pitch to contact, if he's not doing so already. The 30-year-old is not the flashy signing, but should still earn around $23 million a year, per Spotrac. Whether that's cheap enough for the Braves to keep him in a familiar environment remains to be seen.
“He’s been a partner in a lot of ways,” Anthopoulos said in early October. “Forget that he’s a two-time all-star and one of the best lefties in the game. The way he’s carried himself, the way he’s handled himself in the community, with us in the front office, obviously the players and coaching staff, I think really highly of him and I admire him. We’d love to have him back, but 30 teams would love to have Max Fried."
Alex Anthopoulos and Braves could turn to rival to replace Max Fried
That last sentence is especially damning, but true. The Braves will not be alone in their pursuit of Fried. If they should fall short – which is a realistic expectation when any player reaches free agency – who should they turn to?
There are plenty of options, but one who could be more affordable is Luis Severino. Yes, Severino just had a solid season with the New York Mets. He signed a one-year prove it deal in New York and bet on himself. Now, Severino is ready to cash in after registering a 3.91 ERA and being a key cog in the Mets rotation.
Meanwhile, New York president of baseball operations David Stearns could be distracted, aiming higher for free-agent targets like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes, that he allows Severino to slip through the cracks.
Severino had his highest innings count – 182 – since 2018 and would be considered a rotation upgrade for most teams.
The Braves aren't necessarily one of those, as Severino isn't Fried, but perhaps that's a good thing. Atlanta can save money by adding Severino and letting Fried walk, so long as they reinvest that capital into the team itself.