Braves' Max Fried fallback plan could involve getting some revenge on the Dodgers
You always need a Plan B. When things go sideways, it's important to keep the train on the tracks. The Atlanta Braves, who seek a much more extended postseason run following an injury-riddled 2024 season, are reportedly plotting one out if resigning their ace Max Fried isn't quite in the cards.
Dave Roberts' Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing the stud left-hander Fried, adding much-needed depth to a pitching staff that struggled with injuries all last season. The contract for the two-time All-Star is projected to be around six plus years worth somewhere between $140 and $180 million. With that development, the Braves are reportedly setting their sights on stealing away L.A.'s World Series hero Walker Buehler, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Chicago Cubs were the other team Morosi mentioned as potential suitors for the two-time World Series champion.
The Kentucky native has made just 28 starts from 2022-2024 since finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young race in 2021. Injuries being the main reason. Buehler has undergone two Tommy John surgeries — one in 2015 and another in 2022 which forced him to miss the entire 2023 season. The risk is evident when it comes to pursuing the right-hander.
His punchout rate has regressed significantly since his return, while his fastball velocity has experienced the same trend — dropping to the 65th percentile per Baseball Savant. From what we all saw under the bright lights in October, he could be turning a corner en route to rediscovering more consistency.
The 30-year-old recorded four appearances including three starts for the Dodgers during their run to a World Series title. Following a rough first start against the rival San Diego Padres in the NLDS, the Vanderbilt standout didn't allow a single run in his final 11 playoff innings for the West Coast outfit. Let's not forget he tallied the World Series-clinching save with a strikeout of Alex Verdugo. Nothing but ice in his veins.
Buehler taking his talents to "The Big A" makes a lot of sense for both parties
He'd be about a six-hour drive away from his hometown of Lexington, Kentucky if the move were to be made. Georgia's capital is even closer to his alma mater in Nashville.
It's similar to Atlanta dealing for Chris Sale last offseason, who also had a plethora of durability concerns that were well documented. It's safe to say that paid off. Sale went on to post a 2.38 ERA in 29 starts en route to capturing the NL Cy Young and Comeback Player of the Year. The Buehler gamble seems a little safer, at least the way I see it, given his latest production within baseball's most pressure-filled environment.
Sure, you can be concerned about his effectiveness post-injury in the regular season. However, his clutchness when it mattered most for L.A. more than made up for it. This interest appears to be in the early stages, but if Fried is set to return to his home state, Buehler is a smart player to target as a reinforcement due to the club's need for starting pitchers.