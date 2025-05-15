Braves may owe their season to one gutsy roster decision

The Atlanta Braves have long had a surplus at the catcher position. Prior to this season, Atlanta featured both Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud – two players with All-Star appearances under their belt – behind home plate. However, Alex Anthopoulos traded d'Arnaud to the Angels this winter thanks to an impressive prospect coming up through the system. Yes, we're talking about Drake Baldwin.

It was a bold move by the Braves to promote Baldwin in the first place, just as it is with any top prospect. Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker ran the risk of giving Baldwin too much responsibility too fast. However, an injury to Murphy (as well as inefficient play) left Atlanta with little choice. Baldwin hasn't disappointed in his MLB cameo so far. In fact, Snitker recently moved him up in the lineup, and the 24-year-old is rewarding the veteran manager for his good faith.

Drake Baldwin has done everything the Braves have asked of him

The Braves are 16-8 since April 18, and Baldwin has played a big role in their success over that time period. Even Snitker has been impressed by his scrappy group, especially after an 0-7 start had some pundits writing the Braves off.

“I think we were eight under [.500] at one point,” Snitker said this week. “I think it’s just a testament to the guys and how they never stopped doing their jobs and playing the game the right way. It’s not a big deal, but it kind of is.”

Through his first near-80 plate appearances, Baldwin had a .939 OPS and was hitting .329. His numbers only improved on Thursday, as Baldwin had three hits in his first four at-bats. Snitker is thrilled with what the young catcher has provided the Braves in his brief stint so far.

“He just keeps piling up good at-bats and getting good decisions,” Snitker said. “We needed to have some offense there, and it was good tonight to knock some runs in and get a little lead.”

The Braves have received an incredible amount of production from the catcher's position. Murphy has turned his season around, and is hitting one home run every 13 at-bats, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. It's unclear whether Baldwin or Murphy will receive the primary catching duties moving forward, but Snitker doesn't particularly care who is behind home plate as long as the Braves are winning games.

The Braves good faith in Baldwin has paid dividends. Without him, who knows where Atlanta would be?