Braves Minor League affiliate has Masters on its mind with wild azalea-themed jerseys

As a native Georgian who has spent all but three years of his life living in the Peach State, it is not officially springtime until you see the azaleas in bloom at Augusta National during The Masters. I am by no means a golf guy, but even I can appreciate the pageantry, the splendor and the tradition associated with the PGA Tour's greatest tournament. Winter is the worst, so bring on the pollen!

In an attempt to get ready for this year's Masters Tournament, Atlanta Braves Single-A affiliate the Augusta GreenJackets often sport jerseys associated with their hometown's biggest annual event. For the last five years, the GreenJackets have rocked uniforms honoring the iconic pimento cheese sandwiches handed out at Augusta National. Now, they are in full bloom with azaleas.

There is a reason why The Masters is played in the early part of April every spring; whether you are watching rounds one and two on ESPN or listening to the dolcet tones of Jim Nantz's mayonnaise melting atop ham commentary, the visual component of the Masters looks fantastic in-person or on your TV set. "Hello, friends!" "Oh, I don't know, Jim." "Tony!"

Behold! It is an absolutely spectacular blend of Augusta green and bright pink azalea awesomeness!

After 5 years of the Augusta Pimento Cheese, the @GreenJackets are continuing the Masters theme in 2025 with an Azalea themed uniform! #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/LNqyKPnfP8 — Braves After Dark (@BravesAfterDark) March 28, 2025

This is what it is all about when it comes to MLB teams' Minor League affiliates leaning into more fun.

Augusta GreenJackets become the Augusta Azaleas for The Masters

For the first time I can remember, all six of the Braves' Minor League affiliates reside in Georgia. Growing up, I remember the Braves having affiliates all over the southeast. From Greenville, to Richmond, to Macon, it was, Braves, Braves, Braves, Braves, Braves! Since some could not distinguish Atlanta from Gwinnett, the Braves gradually got all of their affiliates in-state to change their nicknames.

The Augusta GreenJackets had been affiliated with other franchises before, so they were always in the clear. Gwinnett became the Stipers, Rome became the Emperors, and the Mississippi Braves finally "relocated" to become the Columbus Clingstones, which is a type of peach, apparently. Minor League teams should have dumb names, fun uniforms and lean into the fact that baseball is weird!

Even more weird, I distinctly remember growing up in East Cobb, Georgia, and playing on a rec-league baseball team called the GreenJackets. It had the official logo and everything! I was in eighth grade and my coach, Coach Chuck, would wear the same hat as us, but a black-and-white Punisher shirt, you know, to really set the tone. He would crank AC/DC and Guns 'N Roses in the parking lot as well.

Just like baseball, The Masters has a way of transporting us all back in time to when life was simpler.