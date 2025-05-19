Braves news: Spencer Strider to return, Drake Baldwin rakes, Charlie Morton struggles

The Atlanta Braves have slowly but surely clawed their way out of an 0-7 hole to now sit one game over .500. Frankly, they have let a few wins slip through the cracks in recent weeks, but Atlanta has begun to play far better baseball — especially on the road. The Braves have been able to hold their own at Truist Park more often than not this season, but this team still has a ways to go to get back into the playoff mix.

Two big positives for the Braves right now are the return of Spencer Strider from the IL for the second time this season as well as the consistently great play the team is getting out of Drake Baldwin on a nightly basis. While Max Fried has shined since joining the New York Yankees, Charlie Morton's career is nearly over after signing with the Baltimore Orioles.

So what I want to do today is touch on a few of these players of note, to help set the table a bit for what is sure to be a busy week for all of Braves Country. Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and it will be June before we know it. Atlanta can only hope that the good vibes continue, as the Braves keep playing quality baseball heading into the summer — and hopefully into the fall, too. Exciting times!

Without further ado, let's touch 'em all with regards to all things Baldwin, Morton and Strider now.

Charlie Morton's struggles have now become a national storyline

As time goes on, it only becomes clearer that the Braves made a smart decision in letting Morton walk. The 40-something right-hander was not as good during his final year in Atlanta in 2024. Things have gotten even worse in 2025: While he has pitched better since moving to the bullpen, his ERA is still approaching 8.00 in his first year with Baltimore. This coincides with the Orioles having to move on from skipper Brandon Hyde after their rough start to the season.

For as challenging of a first month and a half as it has been for the Braves, things have been exponentially worse over in the Mid-Atlantic with the Orioles. The team seems to be at a crossroads, where their young stars are starting to grow up but are not quite ready for the big time. I would venture to guess that if the losing continues next year's team will look vastly different than this one.

Morton probably should have retired after last season with the Braves, but he is still making millions.

Drake Baldwin is becoming a rookie sensation before our very eyes

I wrote about this previously, but the best thing the Braves did this past offseason was empower rookie catcher Drake Baldwin. He is becoming this team's next star player, coming up from the Minor Leagues before our very eyes. Baldwin has handled the lumber quite well, in addition to calling great games behind the plate. Even as a rookie, he is pushing veteran Sean Murphy for more playing time in Atlanta.

What I have found watching Baldwin go to work over the last several weeks is he seems to be about the big moment. There are simply not enough players who possess the clutch gene in Atlanta. This is why it is up to you as an organization to instill those sort of traits into players when they are on the come-up. Regardless of how I feel about some other players, Baldwin has been a complete revelation.

Water could potentially find its level with Baldwin, but what is to say that this isn't just who he is now.

Spencer Strider is expected to come off injured list on Tuesday

If you have been paying close attention, Strider is expected to be making his return from the IL on Tuesday in time for his road start at the Washington Nationals. So far this season, Strider has pitched in one game for the Braves. That was about a month ago on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. While he did pitch well, Atlanta struggled north of the border, and Strider went on the IL for a hamstring strain not long after.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman added the particulars when it comes to Strider returning for the Braves.

The corresponding move to eventually recall Strider was to send Bryce Elder back down to Triple-A Gwinnett after his most recent start last week. Converted left-handed reliever Dylan Dodd was recalled to add an extra arm in the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox series before Strider finally got the call. We do not expect for the recalling of Strider to become official until sometime later on Tuesday.

If Strider can stay healthy and pitch up to his standard, his return will be a massive get for the Braves.