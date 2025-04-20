Braves have an obvious solution to Ronald Acuña Jr. vs Brian Snitker war of words

Clubhouse drama is the last thing the Atlanta Braves need right now, yet here we are. To make matters worse, the controversy centers around two of the organization's most prominent figures, superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and longtime manager Brian Snitker.

Acuña Jr. called out Snitker for not benching Jarred Kelenic after a blatant lack of hustle in Atlanta's recent 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The incident has only exacerbated the team's slow start to the 2025 MLB campaign, and frustrations are ostensibly mounting. Are the Braves reaching a breaking point?

It's too early to tell whether the relationship between Acuña Jr. and Snitker has reached a point of no return. However, the Braves can remedy the situation rather seamlessly by moving on from the latter, considering his contract expires at the end of the season.

Brian Snitker is the odd man out if the Braves must choose between him and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Again, there's no indication that Acuña Jr. wouldn't play for Snitker upon his return from a torn ACL he suffered last May. But the former MVP is the face of the franchise, so if he asks the Braves to jump, they better ask "how high?"

Snitker, who turns 70 in October, has publicly suggested this year -- and his pact with the Braves reflects that. He's unsure about what the future has in store for him in Atlanta or anywhere else. Meanwhile, Acuña Jr. is signed through 2026 with $17 million club options for 2027 and 2028. It can't get much more straightforward than that.

The Braves don't need to fire Snitker; they can let his deal run out. But they can also do so if the front office believes it gives them the best chance to salvage this season. While he's been at the helm for 10 years and guided Atlanta to its first World Series title of the millennium, Acuña Jr. takes priority.