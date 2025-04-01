Even with Ronald Acuña Jr. still recovering from an ACL tear, the Atlanta Braves were expected to have one of the most explosive offenses in all of Major League Baseball this season. Through the first five games, though, this could not be any less true.

Before outfielder Michael Harris II hit an opposite-field homer in the eighth inning of the team's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, the Atlanta offense went 29 consecutive innings without plating a run. After an 0-5 start to the year, the Braves are already desperate for solutions, so much so that they're willing to follow the New York Yankees' latest experiment.

Atlanta Braves follow Yankees' torpedo bat lead amid slow start

Atlanta's broadcast reported on Monday that the Braves have placed an order for torpedo-style bats. This new piece of equipment has taken the MLB world by storm after the Yankees scored 20 runs in a game with the majority of their players using this innovative bat.

The Braves put in an order for torpedo bats after seeing what the Yankees did with them on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/a0IrvhAwFt — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 31, 2025

Perhaps the thought process for the Braves is that things could not get any worse than they already are, so why not try something that other players are having success with? Matt Olson affirmed that theory by stating he will likely try the torpedo bat just to see what it feels like.

Hitters still will have to time fastballs and recognize breaking pitches to be successful. It is not like these torpedo bats are magic wands or a cheat code that improves your hitting attributes. Regardless of what kind of bats Yankees hitters are using, that is a talented offense that is capable of posting crooked numbers on any given night. After a five-game losing skid, the Braves are just desperate enough to give it a whirl.