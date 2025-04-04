Braves radio call of Shohei Ohtani's game-winning home run is saddest thing you'll ever hear

The Atlanta Braves are the only team in the league that hasn't recorded a win to this point in the season. To make matters worse, the Braves will be without starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez for an extended period of time after the righty was announced to undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery to determine the extent of an injury. Lopez was a key piece of the rotation last year and was set to remain in that role this season, too. Atlanta watched Max Fried and Charlie Morton leave in free agency this offseason.

Atlanta's big offseason acquisition Jurickson Profar was recently suspended for 80 games and the postseason following a failed drug test for PEDs. Profar was set to be a crucial piece of the Braves' offense, but now they'll be left without him for an extended period of time.

To get back on the topic of their losing streak, it may have reached an all-time low in the most recent game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves radio broadcast has crushing call as Atlanta falls to 0-7

Atlanta jumped out to a five run lead over Blake Snell and the Dodgers, but that lead wasn't safe with the Dodgers offense still firing on all cylinders. After tying the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani came to the plate with the chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth and that's exactly what he did. Ohtani smashed an 88 MPH changeup nearly 400 feet for a walk off blast that would bring the Braves' season to a new low.

This is the kind of game that can crush the heart and soul of any fan, but it definitely crushed the Braves' radio broadcast team. Take a listen:

Oh man the Braves broadcast 😭pic.twitter.com/TXi3T5cl2K — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) April 3, 2025

At this point, the Braves' struggles don't make much sense at all. They have a talented lineup, but nearly nobody is actually hitting. As a team, they're hitting .151 through seven games with a slugging percentage of just .234. Marcell Ozuna has been a bright spot, I guess, because he's walked so much, but with three runs scored and two RBIs, it doesn't even matter that he's walked 13 times already.

The season has reached a new low and the radio broadcast team's reaction shows that.