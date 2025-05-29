Braves can replace Orlando Arcia with a former MLB All-Star

After Dansby Swanson left the Atlanta Braves in free agency, Orlando Arcia quickly became Brian Snitker’s everyday shortstop. Arcia made his first All-Star team in 2023, hitting .264 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs. He was the perfect fit at the bottom of that powerful Atlanta lineup.

Fast forward to 2025 and a combination of Arcia’s quick, severe decline in performance and Nick Allen’s unexpected contributions resulted in Arcia being released by Atlanta. Arcia was recently picked up by the Colorado Rockies who are looking for answers any place they can find them.

While Nick Allen is likely to remain the Braves starting shortstop, the organization is exploring options in-house to add depth to that position. Both Eli White and Luke Williams have some infield experience and could fill that spot should Allen need a day off or face injury. But Atlanta’s best option may be a former all-star, Tim Anderson, who was just designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Tim Anderson is an ideal fit for Atlanta Braves

By no means would Tim Anderson turn the Braves’ season around if he were to sign with Atlanta. However, adding depth and experience at the shortstop position would make the club better.

Anderson has hit below .250 in his last three seasons and has seen an extreme decline in power numbers. However, he is a two-time all-star who is a solid defender so it is known that there is potential for him to be a contributor to a big league club.

Signing Anderson would be the textbook ‘low-risk, high-reward’ move for the Braves. Obviously with Anderson struggling so much over his last few seasons, Atlanta would be able to sign him to a one-year, cheap contract and view it as an experiment.

Anderson is a great fit for Atlanta but it may be tough to convince Anderson himself of that. Going from an every day player to more of a bench piece could be challenging for a two-time all-star in year 10 of his career. Anderson could possibly ignore any offers he receives from contenders just so he can go to a team where he knows he will be in the lineup on a more consistent basis. If he were to buy into the idea of being a role player for the Braves, Anderson would be exactly what Atlanta needs to replace Arcia.