Braves rival can make them pay as Craig Kimbrel crossroads looms

The Atlanta Braves fell to the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Atlanta is falling well under .500 just a few months prior to the MLB trade deadline. Major decisions loom – such as whether they plan to make Marcell Ozuna and his expiring contract available, among other big names – and meanwhile Atlanta has tried every trick in the book to turn their season around. Whether it is the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider, or bringing in former manager Freddy Gonzalez as their new third base coach, there have been not shortage of solutions the Braves have tried. Perhaps Craig Kimbrel could be of some help?

Atlanta signed Kimbrel, a modern-day closer with a legitimate Cooperstown argument, to a minor-league deal in mid-March. Kimbrel has his flaws at this age, but the Braves bullpen has been subpar enough that it's rather surprising he hasn't gotten the call. Kimbrel is 37 years old and coming off one of his worst seasons as a professional with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Braves are backed into a corner with Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel has a 1.54 ERA in the minor leagues so far in Gwinnett. If the Braves don't call him up, then the former closer as an opt-out clause in his contract, as Ken Rosenthal explains:

"Kimbrel’s minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves includes a rolling opt-out. If a club offers him a major-league job, the Braves must promote him to their roster or let him go," Rosenthal wrote. "Kimbrel, who turned 37 on Wednesday, had 23 saves in 28 chances with the Orioles before the All-Star break last season and a 2.80 ERA. He collapsed in the second half, and the Orioles released him in late September."

Kimbrel had a rough second half of the season last year, no question, but the same can be said about current Braves relief pitcher and offseason investment Raisel Iglesias, who has a 5.64 ERA through early June.

If the Braves do not promote Kimbrel, then other teams will be clear to act, which includes an Atlanta rival with bullpen issues – the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phils bullpen ERA is 4.67, which is one of the worst in MLB, and their own bullpen acquisition of Jeff Hoffman has backfired miserably. It certainly doesn't help that Jose Alvarado was suspended for PED use, either.

Bringing in Kimbrel would help the Phillies two-fold. First, it would hurt the Braves chances at winning the NL East. Second, it'd be a major addition to their bullpen.