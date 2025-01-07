Braves slow winter comes with glimmer of hope about Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves haven't been active at all this winter, leaving fans to wonder exactly how this contender intends to improve prior to Opening Day 2025. The answer may be as simple as addition by subtraction. Yes, while losing the likes of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Jorge Soler and more stings in the present, the Braves do have talent returning from injury, specifically Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider.
The Braves remain in the market for at the very least outfield help, a starting pitcher and a high-leverage reliever. The hope at the start of the offseason was that they may add a shortstop to that list, but there is only so much time – pitchers and catchers report in just over a month.
Braves have good news coming on Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Thankfully, the Braves don't have to aim high at starting pitcher or outfielder. The price for starting pitching this winter is astronomical, and Alex Anthopoulos will not want to pay it. Atlanta would be best-suited replacing Morton in the rotation than Fried, as Spencer Strider is expected to fully participate in spring training after tearing his UCL. Per Ken Rosenthal, Strider might only miss a month or so of the season.
Atlanta's rotation still features Chris Sale (who won NL Cy Young, mind you), Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach. When Strider returns this will be an elite group, especially if they can add a bottom-of-the-rotation starter they can actually rely on.
In the outfield, the return of Acuña Jr. is imminent and all-important. Acuña Jr. has now torn an ACL in both of his knees. The first time, it took him nine months to recover. If we're assuming a similar timeline, which per Rosenthal is the case, Acuña Jr. should be back in the middle of March. He, much like Strider, could start the season on the injured list as well as a precaution to ramp up to playing shape.
Even with Acuña Jr. recovering well, the Braves need in the outfield is a bit more obvious than in the rotation. Jarred Kelenic struggled at times last season, and while Atlanta still believes in the former top prospect, they need more insurance than a typical fourth outfielder.
As for an elite bullpen option, the Braves have reportedly contacted Tanner Scott, who is the best closer available in free agency. Scott would also be expensive, and satisfy a fanbase hungry for some relevant news to their ball-club.