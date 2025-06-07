Braves take on Phillies struggling cast-off as desperate bullpen fix

The Atlanta Braves continue to look for any way to solve their bullpen problem, and their latest attempt to fix it is more desperate than the last. The Braves have claimed Jose Ruiz off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and it’s clear the Braves are scrambling.

Ruiz is just a half-hearted effort for the Braves as their pitching staff is putting them in an impossible situation. Between injuries and flat-out bad play, I guess doing something is better than nothing. But don’t get your hopes up, Braves fans, this is nothing more than an extra body for the bullpen.

The Phillies let Ruiz go for a reason and if you dive into the 16 games he’s played this season, there’s a reason he was on the waiver wire. Maybe a new team can give him a chance to re-establish himself. Or it will be yet another Braves pitcher that falls to the wayside from a terrible situation.

Atlanta Braves reach new depths of desperation acquiring Jose Ruiz off waivers

Ruiz has played 16 games this season and his numbers suggest the Braves are wishfully hoping he can stop the bleeding in the bullpen. He has a 0.5 WAR with an 8.16 ERA. While he did win the one game that had a decision, he’s not even averaging an inning per appearance.

The last thing the Braves need is an unreliable pitcher who can’t give more than an inning in relief. He did have a solid 2024 season in Philadelphia, but it hasn’t turned into anything reputable this year. While he averaged about an inning a game last year as well, that’s exactly why the Braves signing him is baffling.

For a team that needs a lot of help in the pitching category, getting a pitcher who can’t go more than an inning of relief isn’t going to work for them. Their starters haven’t been particularly strong when they’re healthy, which is why there is so much strain on their bullpen. Atlanta can’t afford to continue depleting its bullpen hoping four-plus arms per game will get the job done.

Atlanta is getting aggressive in the worst way possible to try and rectify their pitching situation. They need more than an average relief arm to salvage their staff. They need more than relievers too. They need their starters to improve, they need their minor leaguers to get on a fast track to progress.

They don’t need Ruiz. But bringing him in days after calling up Craig Kimbrel, is a sign they’re clueless where to go from here. Ruiz won’t solve much, but maybe he can be a breath of fresh air for a bullpen that’s suffocating.