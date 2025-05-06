Braves' tough love for AJ Smith-Shawver just paid off big-time

Despite seemingly every Atlanta Braves fan disagreeing with the decision, the organization opted to demote AJ Smith-Shawver to the minor leagues when Spencer Strider made his initial return from the IL in mid-April. Smith-Shawver wasn't dominating by any means, but he certainly appeared to have been pitching better than Bryce Elder. Well, tough love might've been what Smith-Shawver needed based on how things have gone for him since his recall.

After allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings pitched at Coors Field in his first start back, Smith-Shawver delivered eight innings of one-hit ball against the Cincinnati Reds. Sure, he walked four and struck out only five in those eight frames, but again, he allowed just one hit, and that single came in the eighth inning.

“Those are big steps mentally for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Those are the makeup things you look for in a young guy, how he handles adversity. He’s been dealt a lot in a brief Major League career.”

AJ Smith-Shawver is finally looking like the Braves top prospect he once was

Snitker is right - Smith-Shawver has dealt with a ton of adversity. While he's been in the picture for a couple of years now, Smith-Shawver has never really gotten an opportunity to stick at the MLB level. Let's not forget, Monday was his 12th MLB appearance and his 11th start. That's nothing.

Despite the uncertainty, Smith-Shawver not only turned in his best start on Monday, but one of the best starts we've seen from any starting pitcher this season. He was completely dominant for the Braves.

Sure, it might've been against a Reds team that has underperformed expectations offensively, but starts like these don't come along often. Smith-Shawver showed that he has the ability to stick around long-term.

That outcome is one that the Braves desperately need. Outside of Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach, reliability in this rotation is hard to come by, especially with both Strider and Reynaldo Lopez currently injured.

Through his five MLB starts this season, Smith-Shawver now has a 3.00 ERA in 27 innings of work. It took him a while, perhaps longer than Braves fans wanted, but Smith-Shawver is looking like someone who belongs. That, in what has been a frustrating season to date, is an encouraging development for the Braves.