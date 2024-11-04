Braves' surprising Travis d'Arnaud decision opens lane for top prospect and much more
By John Buhler
In the early part of the offseason, Alex Anthopoulos has been active. The general manager of the Atlanta Braves has already traded away Jorge Soler, extended Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez and elected to pick up a few club options, most notably designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. What did come as a surprise on Monday was Anthopoulos' decision to let backstop Travis d'Arnaud walk.
By declining their $8 million option to d'Arnaud, that means Sean Murphy will be the unquestioned starter behind the dish with presumably Chadwick Tromp assuming the backup role until top prospect Drake Baldwin is ready. Atlanta had a bit of a logjam with four high-end catchers in their organization. Letting d'Arnaud walk certainly clears that up a bit. However, there is way more to this.
What I would venture to guess is a big move is coming in the next few weeks or months regarding the Braves. Atlanta should have one of the biggest payrolls in baseball, but not the biggest. While The Battery has proven to be a cash cow, in addition to the Braves going public as an offshoot of Liberty Media, every dollar counts. I am of the belief that Anthopoulos will be looking to sign an ace pitcher.
This was my first line of thought after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news on d'Arnaud's option.
Look for Atlanta to either re-sign Max Fried, or be in hot pursuit of a Gerrit Cole or a Blake Snell now.
Atlanta Braves decline Travis d'Arnaud's option to possibly pursue an ace
It was a frustrating season last year for Braves Country. While Atlanta still qualified for the postseason, it was as the No. 5 seed and the team bowed out pitifully in the NLWCS to the superior San Diego Padres. The best thing the Braves had going for them a year ago was their starting pitcher. However, poor plate discipline and a plethora of injuries to their starting lineup ultimately did them in.
With Lopez extended, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach under contract, and Spencer Strider eventually returning from a UCL injury, that leaves one spot for the taking in the Atlanta rotation. It could be Fried's should all parties want him to return to Atlanta for the right price. I would venture to guess that if Fried does not come back to the Braves, Atlanta will be in hot pursuit of Cole or Snell.
Cole has spent the last few years with the New York Yankees, but just opted out of his contract after a very frustrating World Series run for the team. Snell spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, seemingly pitching out of spite regarding the situation his representation put him in. Atlanta could be losing an All-Star in Fried, but could be getting a Cy Young winner in either Cole or Snell next season.
Baldwin finally getting a shot to play in Atlanta would be great, but a high-end starter would be better.