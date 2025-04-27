Braves use Ron Washington pipeline to their favor with latest roster move

The Atlanta Braves need starting pitching help, but their latest roster move is one most saw coming from a mile away. Atlanta has struggled to stay healthy from a starting pitching standpoint, as Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Strider are on the injured list. The Braves as a whole have been red-hot since the Ronald Acuña Jr. drama lit a fire under them, but the longevity of a streaking team is often determined by their starting pitching.

The Braves have three starters they can count on in Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and perhaps Grant Holmes. The latter is a stretch. This is why the Braves brought back a familiar face when he was made available.

Ian Anderson was in the mix to make the Braves roster back in spring training. When it became clear he wouldn't be granted that role at the bottom of Atlanta's starting rotation, they traded Anderson to the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are managed by former Braves assistant Ron Washington, so the connection was obvious. However, the fit did not work. Anderson struggled with the Angels just as he has in Atlanta the last few years. Los Angeles DFA'd Anderson earlier this week, and the Braves snatched him up in short order on Sunday.

Why did the Braves bring Ian Anderson back into the fold?

The Braves are desperate enough for starting pitching that they brought back a player who was left off the roster to start the season. However, Atlanta has a habit of turning poor performers into serviceable major-league talent when absolutely necessary, and this would seem like that time. Anderson was at his best back to 2023, when he finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting thanks to his 3.58 ERA. That season, Anderson started 24 games. He hasn't been that kind of workhorse in quite some time, but he should be able to make a spot start or two in Atlanta if absolutely necessary.

The Braves rotation plan, as far as I can tell, remains to call up AJ Smith-Shawver for a start or two. The former top prospect has struggled to adapt to the MLB level, which is an unfortunate theme for some of the Braves best minor-league performers. Anderson will either serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen, or start a bullpen game for the Braves when called upon.

Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker are thinking about the short term with this move. At the very least, it provides Anderson a real opportunity to show what he has left in the tank in a familiar environment.