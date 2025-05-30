Braves vs. Red Sox Apple TV game: How to stream and listen live

Both the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves entered the 2025 season with legitimate championship aspirations. But when they meet on Friday night for the beginning of a three-game set at Truist Park in Atlanta, they'll both be desperate for a win to help stop the bleeding.

It's been that kind of year so far for both of these teams. The Red Sox have been undone by a beleaguered pitching staff and an offense that has suddenly gone ice-cold amid injuries to Triston Casas and Alex Bregman (and the front office forgetting that Roman Anthony exists and is currently employed by their organization). After a miserable sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers that featured two one-run losses, Boston now sits at 27-31, 9.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Braves, too, are 9.5 games back in their division, and are no stranger to close losses themselves: Atlanta's last 11 losses have come by two runs or fewer. The offense hasn't been able to get clicking yet (though the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. has certainly helped), the bullpen has been a mess and the rotation just lost AJ Smith-Shawver to a season-ending elbow injury.

It's been about as frustrating a start as fans could have imagined, and only one team will be feeling a little better by the end of Friday night. How can you watch the game tonight? Here's everything to know.

How to watch Braves-Red Sox on Apple TV

Friday night's game will air exclusively on Apple TV, one of 28 such Friday Night Baseball broadcasts this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Be aware that Apple TV will carry the game even in local markets, so you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to catch the action. Subscribers can then access the games through the Apple TV app. Look for "Friday Night Baseball" within the Apple TV+ section of the app. (You can also access it through MLB's At Bat app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app.) A subscription will cost you $9.99 per month, although there is a seven-day free trial available to new customers.

MLB Apple TV schedule: Dates, matchups, and times

