Braves vs. Red Sox Apple TV game: How to stream and listen live

Both Boston and Atlanta enter this weekend desperate for a win to turn the vibes around.
By Chris Landers
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Both the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves entered the 2025 season with legitimate championship aspirations. But when they meet on Friday night for the beginning of a three-game set at Truist Park in Atlanta, they'll both be desperate for a win to help stop the bleeding.

It's been that kind of year so far for both of these teams. The Red Sox have been undone by a beleaguered pitching staff and an offense that has suddenly gone ice-cold amid injuries to Triston Casas and Alex Bregman (and the front office forgetting that Roman Anthony exists and is currently employed by their organization). After a miserable sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers that featured two one-run losses, Boston now sits at 27-31, 9.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Braves, too, are 9.5 games back in their division, and are no stranger to close losses themselves: Atlanta's last 11 losses have come by two runs or fewer. The offense hasn't been able to get clicking yet (though the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. has certainly helped), the bullpen has been a mess and the rotation just lost AJ Smith-Shawver to a season-ending elbow injury.

It's been about as frustrating a start as fans could have imagined, and only one team will be feeling a little better by the end of Friday night. How can you watch the game tonight? Here's everything to know.

How to watch Braves-Red Sox on Apple TV

Friday night's game will air exclusively on Apple TV, one of 28 such Friday Night Baseball broadcasts this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Be aware that Apple TV will carry the game even in local markets, so you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to catch the action. Subscribers can then access the games through the Apple TV app. Look for "Friday Night Baseball" within the Apple TV+ section of the app. (You can also access it through MLB's At Bat app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app.) A subscription will cost you $9.99 per month, although there is a seven-day free trial available to new customers.

MLB Apple TV schedule: Dates, matchups, and times

Note: Home team is bolded.

Matchup

Date

Time

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

March 28

7:07 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

March 28

8:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

April 4

6:45 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

April 4

8:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

April 11

6:40 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

April 11

8:10 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

April 18

7:07 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

April 18

7:15 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

April 25

7:10 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

April 25

10:10 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

May 2

6:40 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

May 2

8:10 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

May 9

6:45 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins

May 9

8:10 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

May 16

8:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

May 16

9:40 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

May 23

7:10 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

May 23

8:15 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

May 30

7:15 p.m. ET

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

May 30

10:10 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

June 6

7:10 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers

June 6

7:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

June 13

7:05 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

June 13

9:40 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

June 20

7:15 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres

June 20

9:40 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

June 27

7:05 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians

June 27

7:10 p.m. ET

