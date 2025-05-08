Braves won't make same mistake again with Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves' hurler Spencer Strider worked his way back from a UCL injury and returned to a big league mound on Apr. 16. After going five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five against a talented Toronto Blue Jays lineup, the Braves felt like Strider was on track to reclaim his spot in the starting rotation. Lo and behold, another injury. Strider was playing catch when he suffered a right hamstring strain that landed him on the injured list yet again. The flame-throwing right-hander is scheduled to throw a bullpen this Saturday and is expected to return soon.

It sounds like the Braves have a plan in place to keep Strider healthy and maximize his contributions. Braves manager Brian Snitker has entertained the thought of moving to a six-man rotation. McAuley made it clear this is purely speculation for the time being and this decision will be dictated by individual performances. In other words, AJ Smith-Shawver, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes are pitching for their jobs in their next starts.

Brian Snitker indicated the #Braves have discussed utilizing six starters when Spencer Strider returns.



That plan is still TBD and individual performance will obviously play a role in that process. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) May 8, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Braves considering six-man starting rotation amid Spencer Strider's return

Going to a six man rotation would allow Strider to get some extra rest between outings and help him ease back into the grind of being a major league pitcher. We all know how good Strider can be when he is at his best but he could be just one more injury away from effecting the rest of his career. Atlanta is weighing all options and will not take any risks when it comes to Strider upon his return.

Ever since the unexpected 0-7 start to the 2025 season, the Braves have been pretty good. Part of the reason Atlanta has been able to reinsert themselves into the conversation of playoff contenders has been their starting pitching.

Chris Sale is starting to look like himself again. Spencer Schwellenbach has shown flashes he has top-of-the-line potential and Bryce Elder has shocked the world with three consecutive impressive outings. Additionally, AJ Smith-Shawver had a near no-hitter the last time he stepped on the bump. With these four pitching the way they are and Grant Holmes remaining good enough to keep Atlanta in ballgames every fifth day, Strider's return could make things interesting.