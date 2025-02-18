Breaking down the 2 best buyout targets for the Rockets in 2025
By Criss Partee
Every season the NBA buyout market always allows teams to enhance their rosters at midseason. For the Houston Rockets, currently exceeding expectations as a playoff contender, this market could offer crucial upgrades. To make it plain and simple, the Rockets need more shooting and players like Seth Curry and Bojan Bogdanović stand out as potential targets. While he has been recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t suited up this season, he’s seen as a potential buyout market option that could help a contender.
Houston has been impressive with a 34-21 record and sits fourth in the Western Conference. However, consistent three-point shooting remains an issue. Entering the buyout market allows the Rockets to fill this gap without relinquishing key assets or disrupting their long-term rebuilding trajectory. While they’re focused on developing young stars like Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, adding experienced role players could accelerate their playoff push.
Despite their success this season, Houston ranks 28th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (33.9 percent). This lack of reliable perimeter shooting creates spacing issues and allows opponents to collapse on their dynamic interior scorers. Adding a sharpshooter like Curry could immediately address this weakness. The Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the league, which makes experience an invaluable asset. Both Curry and Bogdanović bring years of playoff success and composure under pressure, qualities that can stabilize a young roster learning how to win consistently.
Seth Curry: The precision shooter
Curry is shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, ranking among the most accurate in the league. His ability to hit shots off the catch or create space off the dribble makes him one of the most efficient floor spacers available. For a Rockets team desperate for better 3-point shooting, Curry provides an immediate upgrade.
While Curry isn’t a primary playmaker, his off-ball movement and shooting complement Houston’s ball-dominant guards. His mere presence could simplify shot creation for Green and Fred VanVleet, while also giving Şengün more room to operate in the paint.
At 34, Curry has plenty of invaluable playoff experience. He’s been part of competitive environments with teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers. His calm demeanor and professional approach could have a profound impact on this young Rockets roster and help guide them through the rigors of playoff basketball.
Bojan Bogdanović: A versatile veteran shooter
Bogdanović is a consistent bucket-getter who consistently shoots the three at nearly 40 percent when healthy. His career shooting splits of 46.3 percent from the field and 39.4 from 3-point range highlight his efficiency under pressure. Unlike Curry, Bogdanović also offers the ability to score in the midrange and post, making him a versatile tool for Houston’s offense.
Picking up Bogdanović could be a crucial addition to Houston’s frontcourt rotation. However, the risk is high since he’s coming off a serious foot injury. Pairing him with Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. (once healthy) gives the Rockets better-scoring depth and floor spacing at the forward position. Bogdanović could potentially help ease some of Houston’s shooting woes and help take pressure off Sengun and others in the frontcourt.
Having the ability to space the floor is what the NBA is about and adding Bogdanović would certainly help the Rockets in that department. He’s also capable of functioning in small-ball lineups or traditional sets, giving head coach Ime Udoka more roster flexibility. His shooter’s touch, along with his ability to handle late-game situations, addresses the need for clutch scoring.
Challenges in pursuing Curry and Bogdanović
Although the Rockets may look at the buyout route, they won’t be the only team looking at Curry or Bogdanović. Playoff-bound teams like the Lakers, Bucks or Warriors (currently play-in-bound) could also be in hot pursuit. Houston’s ability to present a compelling role and competitive situation for these players will be critical.
Both Curry and Bogdanović may command deals that impact Houston’s financial flexibility. However, with expiring contracts and manageable cap space, the Rockets could potentially add these veterans without sacrificing future moves. Moving on from players like Jeff Green or Aaron Holiday could be part of the equation but if it means upgrading in the shooting department then it should be an easy decision.