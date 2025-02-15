Breaking down the best buyout targets for the Hawks in 2025
The Atlanta Hawks made a flurry of moves prior to the NBA Trade Deadline in early February. Ultimately, the team moved on from De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic while adding the trio of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Terance Mann to the fold. The moves baffled some, but ultimately, the early returns have been fairly positive, as the Hawks certainly improved their depth in the short term while cleaning up their long-term salary obligations.
One of the interesting subplots of the transaction cycle was that the Hawks also created an open roster spot. Atlanta is not considered to be a prime destination for players on the buyout market, simply because the Hawks probably are not competing for the title this season and do not have a glaring position of need for a player to command playing time. With that said, Atlanta is a very nice place to live, and the Hawks do have the ability to pay a signing more than the rest-of-season minimum, should they choose to do so.
Hawks general manager Landry Fields and company could choose three different options with the roster flexibility. For one, Atlanta could leave the spot open or simply cycle 10-day contracts to take a look at several players. For another, the Hawks could convert a player like Keaton Wallace or Dom Barlow from a two-way contract to a standard contract, choosing instead to invest in a new two-way deal instead. But the third avenue is the flashiest, with the Hawks potentially scouring the free agent market in search of a new addition.
Here is a look at a few players who are currently available and might fit in Atlanta in some way.
Jaden Springer
Springer might be the best combination of talent and age on this list. The 22-year-old would probably still be with the Boston Celtics if not for the financial savings that the Celtics were able to garner by moving on from his contract before the deadline. Still, he is available at the moment, and Springer is a proven defensive entity at the very least.
It is fair to note, of course, that the Hawks don't really need a defensive stopper on the perimeter with Dyson Daniels leading the way in that regard. But if the Hawks simply wanted to add arguably the most intriguing player, Springer would be it.
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Hood-Schifino was drafted only a few spots after the Hawks selected Kobe Bufkin in the 2023 NBA Draft. While Bufkin hasn't solidified himself just yet due to injury concerns, Hood-Schifino's first two seasons haven't gone according to plan for myriad reasons. He was waived after being traded earlier this year, and the 21-year-old is likely hoping to remain in the NBA next season.
The talent remains that made him a potential lottery pick in 2023, but Hood-Schifino doesn't exactly fit snugly in Atlanta with where the team's roster is.
Josh Richardson
A heel injury has clearly bothered Richardson, who was dealt to Utah as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. He didn't have a role for the rebuilding Jazz, which prompted him to be waived, but Richardson is a trusted veteran. If healthy, any team could use his skill set from a depth perspective.
Chuma Okeke
Okeke was on a 10-day deal with Philadelphia recently, but he's back on the market. Okeke is from the Atlanta area and was a first round pick by the Magic in 2019. Injuries derailed the start of his career, and Okeke has never caught on. Still, there is some intrigue with his talent, and he is a forward-sized player with pedigree.
The centers
As of the All-Star break, the Hawks have uncertainty in the frontcourt. On the encouraging side, Onyeka Okongwu is playing well and will be occupying the starting center spot unless he suffers an injury of some kind.
However, Clint Capela has not played since the deadline, even as the Hawks have pointed to the likelihood of the veteran returning to action later this week. Larry Nance Jr. operated as the backup center in Capela's absence, but he is now out for at least six weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle.
That left the Hawks with two-way big Dom Barlow as the backup center in the final game before the break, and Mo Gueye can moonlight at center, but he is primarily a power forward at this juncture. The Hawks could opt to add a big for depth purposes, especially given the uncertainty with Capela.
Mo Bamba is the best name available, and he was waived by the Jazz following a pre-deadline trade. The 26-year-old has a solid season for Philadelphia in 2023-24, but Bamba has bounced around the league and the shine is very much off for the former lottery pick. Tony Bradley currently plays for the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G League affiliate, and has an NBA pedigree.
Colin Castleton is currently playing for the Osceola Magic in the G League after being waived by the Grizzlies, but he's an intriguing, albeit low-ceiling, option.
Someone we don't know yet
Notably, players can enter the buyout market and be eligible for the playoffs if they are waived by March 1. As such, there is more activity to come. Also, seven teams are not allowed to sign certain players after buyouts because those teams are over the first apron. That can limit the pool for certain guys and, importantly, the Hawks are free and clear to sign anyone who is available.