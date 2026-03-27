Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and 6 more WNBA superteam pairings we’re dying to see

In hopes of securing a pay raise under the new CBA, over 100 players negotiated their contracts to end just in time for the 2026 free agency season, which is scheduled to start April 7 . Unprecedented player movement and a $7 million salary cap will mean a chaotic free agency period and a chance for some historic team building. While some superteam pairings are less likely due to contracts or franchise loyalty, others remain well within the realm of possibility.

Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson

If there’s one pairing that defines the ultimate WNBA superteam fantasy, it’s Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. Both league MVPs, Finals MVPs, and the faces of their respective franchises, Stewart and Wilson represent the gold standard of full-court domination. Stewart's versatility as an elite shooter, passer, and blocker would pair seamlessly with Wilson’s authority in and around the paint as both an offensive and defensive presence.

If the two joined forces, they’d create an unsolvable matchup problem: guard the perimeter and leave Wilson space inside, or collapse to the paint and watch Stewart sink one (many) for 3. Though the pairing is unlikely, it would be one for the ages.

Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu

Few pairings would generate more buzz, or more long-range attempts, than Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. Both guards thrive as deep-range shooters and dependable playmakers, capable of stretching defenses well beyond the arc. With Clark’s transition pull-ups and Ionescu’s pick-and-roll playmaking, this duo would force defenses to defend 30 feet from the basket.

Paige Bueckers and Napheesa Collier

A Paige Bueckers and Napheesa Collier pairing might be every UConn fan's dream come true, but this duo would be a nightmare for opposing teams. Bueckers thrives in controlled offensive settings, making smart reads and maximizing possessions. Collier brings reliable half-court scoring, elite rebounding, and defensive versatility that would stabilize a team built around a rookie guard.

Satou Sabally and Rhyne Howard

This wing-forward pairing would be hard to beat. Satou Sabally’s versatility allows her to score inside or stretch defenses out, while Rhyne Howard’s range and physicality make her a threat from anywhere on the court. Together, they would form a highly adaptable offensive pairing where traditional positions would be largely irrelevant.

Kelsey Mitchell and Gabby Williams

This fast-paced pair would thrive in transition. Kelsey Mitchell’s offensive style shines when she exploits defenses before they’ve organized, and Gabby Williams is a master disruptor (she led the league in steals in 2025 ). Together, this duo would wreak havoc in passing lanes, force turnovers, and prove that the best offense can in fact be defense.

Nneka Ogwumike and Jackie Young

This pairing would thrive on efficiency and control. Nneka Ogwumike’s midrange scoring, defensive discipline, and low-turnover play make her one of the league’s most reliable frontcourt anchors, while Jackie Young’s driving ability and three-point shooting stretch defenses in multiple directions. Together, this duo could generate consistent half-court offense while locking things on defense.

Alyssa Thomas and Kelsey Plum

Few pairings would feel as nonstop as Alyssa Thomas and Kelsey Plum. Thomas thrives as one of the league’s most physical and versatile forwards (leading the league in assists in 2025), controlling tempo with defensive rebounds and fast transitions. Plum attacks quickly and thrives in fast pick-and-role offenses. With Thomas pushing the pace and Plum filling lanes or pulling up from deep, this duo would create constant offensive pressure.