Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty tie WNBA Finals 1-1
Game 2 of the WNBA Finals saw the New York Liberty even the series after defeating the Minnesota Lynx 80-66, leveling the Finals at 1-1. Breanna Stewart was the standout player, posting 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and a record-setting 7 steals, the most ever in a WNBA Finals game. This performance came as a response to her missed opportunities in Game 1, where the Liberty lost after surrendering an 18-point lead to the Lynx in an overtime thriller.
The Liberty seemed in control throughout much of Game 2, but the Lynx mounted a comeback late in the game, narrowing the deficit to just two points in the fourth quarter. However, the Liberty maintained their defensive intensity, which ultimately sealed the game.
Stewart emphasized the team's focus, saying, “What we just continued to keep saying to one another was stay together, keep playing... even if our offense gets a little bit stagnant and funky we’re not going to let that dictate what we do defensively.”
The Nw York Liberty finally found their groove
The Liberty's defense was crucial, out-stealing the Lynx 13-8 and dominating on the offensive glass 10-5. Jonquel Jones once again made an impact with 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had her best playoff performance, contributing 20 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field. Stewart praised Laney-Hamilton’s efforts, saying, “What B brings is this grit, this toughness, she’s giving us whatever she’s got... she’s a big factor into everything we do.”
On the other side, the Lynx struggled to replicate their Game 1 success. Unlike their three starters who scored 20+ points in the opening game, none of the Lynx starters hit that mark in Game 2. Despite several comeback attempts, Minnesota couldn’t close the gap, trailing by 8-10 points at the end of every quarter.
As the series shifts to Minnesota, the Lynx will rely on their strong home-court advantage, where they posted a 16-4 regular-season record. They'll look to regroup and potentially close the series in four games.