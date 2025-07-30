Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight? Latest injury update for Liberty vs. Mercury

The New York Liberty took a hard and unexpected loss against the Dallas Wings on Monday night. This was their second straight loss after dropping a close one to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. New York is still in good standing within the WNBA rankings, sitting at No. 2 with a record of 17-8. But with recent injuries to their roster, they could be in trouble.

During that loss against the Los Angeles Sparks, New York's star forward Breanna Stewart left the game early with an apparent leg injury. The injury occurred early in the first quarter after she seemingly injured herself while running back up the court — she went back to the locker room and was not able to return to the game.

According to the New York Post, a source stated, after imaging was done on her leg, Stewart avoided significant injury to her right leg. On Monday, New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello told the media that it was still unclear which part of Stewart's leg was injured, and there is no timeline for her return.

Brondello also said it's unclear what part of Stewart's right leg is injured. pic.twitter.com/pS6b1BNajJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 28, 2025

This is not great news for the Liberty, as Stewart is a key component of this team. She is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She is also currently shooting 46.9 percent from the floor. Stewart sat out of the Liberty's last game — a 92-82 loss against the Dallas Wings — in which it seemed they were missing her.

Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight?

While Breanna Stewart was upgraded to a day-to-day status, I would not be surprised if we do not see her tonight as the Liberty take on the Phoenix Mercury. The Liberty will most likely give her more time to ensure she is not at risk of injuring herself further — especially as they have a good shot of going far in the playoffs this year.

If Stewie does stay on the bench tonight, the Liberty could have a tougher time beating the Mercury. While the Merc have lost three of their last four games, they still are sitting at No. 3 in the WNBA standings and should not be underestimated. They are entirely healthy right now, and their big three of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Alyssa Thomas have been playing well.

The New York Liberty got hit with another injury this week, as well. Forward Kennedy Burke was also injured in the game against the Sparks. She typically comes off the bench for the Liberty and puts up a decent number of minutes. Unfortunately, she will be out for two to four weeks with a right calf strain. This could be another factor working against the Liberty tonight, as they try to avoid a third straight loss.