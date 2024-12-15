Is Breece Hall playing today? Jets injury update and fantasy football replacements
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets don't have all that much to play for at this point in the season other than draft compensation. Yes, the Jets can determine exactly where they pick in the first round in the coming weeks. For Aaron Rodgers – a player with a lot of pride and perhaps future dollars on the line – he will not feel bad about hurting New York's draft stock and playing to win.
The same can be said about interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. While it's generally not wise to keep the interim head coach long term – looking at you, Antonio Pierce – the Jets claim Ulbrich will receive some consideration when the time comes. Now, whether they mean that or not is anyone's guess.
Rodgers is well over 40 at this point, so the offense doesn't run through the veteran QB's arm as it once would. Rather it's up to the skill-position players to use his football IQ to their advantage. One of those players, running back Breece Hall, is listed as questionable against the Jaguars.
Will Breece Hall play against the Jacksonville Jaguars? Latest Jets injury update
Per Adam Schefter, Hall should play against the Jaguars, though it's unclear what share of the carries he will receive. Hall is one of the best young running backs in the NFL when he is healthy, though that has been a bit of an issue for the Jets this season. Hall has 692 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has also missed a game, and been injured in others. Behind Hall are Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Position
Player
RB1
Breece Hall
RB2
Braelon Allen
RB3
Isaiah Davis
Allen has been productive when he's received consistent playing time this season. Given Hall is not 100 percent, expect Allen to get a heavier workload than normal behind the Jets starting RB on Sunday afternoon.
Breece Hall fantasy replacements: Should managers start Jets RB?
It's playoff time around fantasy football leagues this week. If Hall is on the roster, he is worth starting – managers didn't spent a first-round pick on him for nothing. However, managers also shouldn't be surprised if the Jets are careful with Hall. They don't have all that much to play for and Hall is one of their more valuable assets moving forward.
If for some reason Hall tests out his knee on Sunday afternoon and cannot go, a last-minute pickup should be his backup, Allen, or Tank Bigsby if he is available.