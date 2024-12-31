Brentford vs. Arsenal: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
Predictions for Brentford ahead of their Ivan Toney-less season in England's top division seemingly did not take into account the individual quality of talisman Bryan Mbeumo or the Bees' ability to turn the Gtech Community Stadium into a fortress. With the notable exception of their December 21 outing against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Frank's side have been one of the best teams in Europe when playing at their home stadium. That home-form is contrasted starkly, though, by their exploits on the road. In nine games at home, Brentford have secured 22 points. But in the same amount of games played away from home, they've earned a paltry two points.
Carried by their ability to put the ball in the back of the net exactly as often as they concede (32 times), Brentford sit 12th in the table. League standings can often be deceiving when it comes to marking the quality of a particular team, but not in this case. Despite 10 goals from Bryan Mbeumo and a breakout season for Yoanne Wissa, Brentford have struggled to stay organized defensively. How will they fare against an Arsenal team known for lethal set-piece execution?
A win on Wednesday would be enough for the Bees to overtake both Tottenham and Brighton before the weekend, and taking advantage of this game-in-hand could be crucial in their quest for European football next season.
Are Arsenal vulnerable after a narrow victory against Ipswich last time out?
On December 27, Arsenal walked out of the Emirates with the three points they turned up in search of. But - with all respect that is due to Ipswich Town, especially after a 2-0 win against high flying Chelsea - a one goal margin was not exactly the statement the Gunners would have hoped to make.
While Arsenal maintained a majority of possession, they'll rue the chances missed - 13 shots, five of them on target - to extend the lead Kai Havertz provided by tapping home a Trossard ball into the box in the 29th minute. The standout player from the contest and a figure Brentford will want to keep a close eye on, is Dutchman Jurrien Timber. Most regularly lining up at right back, Timber offers a dynamism going forward without sacrificing strength in defense. His predatory runs into the midfield opened Ipswich open and contributed to the imbalance that gave Arsenal its opportunities to strike - whether Timber put his laces through the ball himself or a teammate made the effort.
It's possible that his opposite number on the left side of Arsenal's defensive line will again be exciting youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.
As has been the case for most of the season, set pieces will be Arsenal's best chance to strike. But they'll have to take great care to avoid being punished by Brentford's marauding counterattacks.
Brentford vs. Arsenal news, predicted lineup and score
Both squads will be, in a manner of speaking, hobbling into the match on Wednesday. Defensively, Brentford are scant - with most of their first choice options sidelined for the near future. Ethan Pinnock, out with a hamstring injury, is not expected back until February at the earliest. And his centre-back partner Kristoffer Ajer was recently ruled out for a number of weeks with an ankle injury.
Midfielders Mathias Jensen and Sepp van den Berg are being reported as tentative for match, coming back from a hamstring and groin issue, respectively. Finally, goalkeeper Mark Flekken will be a game-time decision, having sustained some damage to his groin in Brentford's December 27 game against Brighton.
Arsenal are in, relatively speaking, better shape. But "relatively" is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu will each remain out with knee injuries, White having undergone surgery. Supplementary offensive weapon Raheem Sterling may be back in action at the weekend, but will not be expected to take the field midweek. The biggest absence the Gunners will feel is that of Bukayo Saka. The starboy — known for playing what some would call an excessive number of minutes across the past few seasons for Arsenal will be out for at least a few months as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Brentford predicted line up: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa
Arsenal predicted line up: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Rice, Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli
Score prediction: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
How to watch Brentford vs. Arsenal
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. EST
- Location: Gtech Community Stadium — London, England
- Watch: USA Network
The game will be broadcast exclusively on USA Network.