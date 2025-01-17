Brentford vs. Liverpool: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
Thomas Frank's Brentford have mostly ceded their impervious reputation when playing at home, but with Liverpool coming to town on Saturday, Jan. 18, the Bees have an opportunity to resurrect the GTech Community Stadium fortress.
The blueprint for how to approach Liverpool can be observed in the way that Nottingham Forest played against Arne Slot's men only a few days ago. Set up in a defensive posture that never fully puts the bus in park — Forest was, as is the case in every game they play, ready to counter at a moment's notice. That moment came early, in the 8th minute, and Chris Wood was as ruthless in executing the finish as ever. Brentford will feel encouraged not only by their last ditch heroics against Manchester City, but also by the simple fact that they too possess a rapid squad of competent attackers.
Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have combined expertly this season, making early remarks on Brentford's impending offensive deficiency sans Ivan Toney seem silly. And if Christian Nørgaard, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Kevin Schade continue to get in on the action, Brentford could remedy their mid-table status in no time.
Despite the goals not coming until the final 10 minutes against Manchester City, Brentford were good value for the point they walked away with — registering 6 shots on target and achieving near-parity in possession. The first goal came off of Wissa's boot last, a calm finish that required some quick feet to properly set the ball. But the beauty of the goal is in Damsgaard's searching ball to Roerslev at the back post, who knocked it across the goalmouth with one touch out of the air — the entire combination teeming with the elegance of simple football brilliantly executed. The equalizer came in a similar, but even more direct way — a tightly placed cross into the box to a waiting Christian Nørgaard, who made a strong run and generated impressive power with his header, too much for Ortega in the City goal.
Will Liverpool get back on track?
By Liverpool's own excellent standards, they've recently experienced a bit of a blip. While they still sit top of the Premier League, four points above Arsenal with a game in hand, the Reds are without a win against top-flight opposition in four games. A draw against Manchester United was followed by a loss to Tottenham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal, which was in turn followed — after a brief interruption to secure an FA Cup victory against League Two side Accrington Stanley — by a draw against Nottingham Forest. In what is sure to be a marathon title race, Liverpool can't afford to continue this pattern for much longer, if at all.
"On paper," a matchup against Brentford represents a great opportunity for Arne Slot's men to get back to winning ways. But Liverpool will know that lining up against Brentford in London can be tricky, particularly with their recent penchant for the not-irregular defensive lapse. Offensively though, Liverpool never stop being dangerous. Their equalizer against Forest came from a Kostas Tsimikas corner — the ball launched to Diogo Jota, who looked as if he could have jumped to the moon to meet it and promptly turned into the net by the Portuguese super-sub. It was each of their first touch on the ball after coming onto the pitch.
If Liverpool can re-find their characteristic defensive discipline, then they should enjoy the chance to exorcise some frustration going forward against Brentford. But it remains to be seen just how hard to find that discipline presently is.
Brentford vs. Liverpool news, predicted lineup and score
Brentford's back line will be without Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock, both of whom are not expected to be back until next month. Playmaking spark plug Joshua Dasilva is nearing his return from a long-term knee injury sustained early in the season, but won't yet be ready to face Liverpool on Saturday.
Liverpool continue to line up without Joe Gomez in the squad, but otherwise will be fit and ready for the weekend.
Brentford predicted line up: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter,
Nørgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Damsgaard
Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Predicted Score: Brentford 0-3 Liverpool.
How to watch Brentford vs. Liverpool
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- Location: Gtech Community Stadium — London, England
- Watch: Peacock
Kickoff for the match is 10:00 a.m. ET, on Saturday, Jan. 18. The game will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.