Brett Bielema’s taunting sends Shane Beamer into a rage at Citrus Bowl
By Quinn Everts
The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl probably wasn't on everyone's "must watch" bowl game list for this year, but that was before everyone realized that the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl would turn into coach beef between South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. Respect the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Sorry, I can't stop saying Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Anyway, we'll set the stage for you. Throughout the game, Bielema and Illinois have been substituting players on defense very slowly, making the offense wait for those substitutions before it snaps the ball. Coaches have used this "tool" all season long in college football.
But when an Illinois player was on the ground injured near the South Carolina bench during the third quarter, Bielema went to check on him, then made the "substitution" signal toward Beamer and the South Carolina bench to taunt his opposing head coach.
Shane Beamer wasn't a big fan of that! He started screaming at / toward Beilema, and his assistant coaches had to hold Beamer back.
A few plays later, after the South Carolina crowd got loud to defend their head coach... Bielema did it again, forcing South Carolina's offense to wait while Illinois substituted. The smirk on Bielema's face said it all. Classic.
The game itself has been fun
After Beamer's rage subsided, his Gamecocks scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take the lead over Bielema and Illinois, 17-14.
Teams that narrowly miss the College Football Playoff don't always bring effort to whatever lesser bowl game they end up in, but that hasn't been the story for SC or Illinois today. Both teams want to win this game, and their respective coaches screaming at each other just makes the game a little more meaningful.
Bowl season is so silly; things like coach beef make it way more fun, and Shame Beamer vs. Bret Bielema is one of the funniest (but maybe predictable) rivalries imaginable.