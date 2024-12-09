Brett Veach better hope latest Chiefs reunion works better than other midseason moves
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC standings with a 12-1 record, and they clinched the AFC West division title for the ninth consecutive season with a 17-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.
Still, the Chiefs are far from perfect. Ten of their wins have come in one-score games, and their margin of victory only seems to be shrinking. The Chiefs have not outscored an opponent in regulation by more than three points since Week 8, and the offense has failed to score 20 points in three of the past five contests.
In 2023, the Chiefs defense was able to carry the subpar offense to a Super Bowl championship by allowing the second-fewest points (17.2) and yards (289.7) per game. This season, the defense has taken a step back and the secondary only appears to be wearing down.
The Chiefs defense has allowed 310 yards per game through 13 games, but they’ve allowed at least 334 yards to three of their last four opponents.
Chiefs keep trying to find ways to restock their depleted roster
The Chiefs signed cornerback Steven Nelson on Monday, the team announced. The signing comes shortly after the Chiefs hosted the free agent for a visit earlier in the day. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Nelson began his career with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Kansas City, but left for a better salary after his rookie contract expired following the 2018 season. Unfortunately, that meant Nelson’s last season in Kansas City was right before the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. Nelson last played for the Houston Texans in 2023, but he retired after that season. Now, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach may be attempting to talk Nelson out of retirement.
Veach has done his best to replenish the fatigued and injured roster, but it has barely been enough. The Chiefs have made several midseason acquisitions, but none of them have made a major impact so far.
Nelson would be the latest former player to rejoin the Chiefs in a season that has been full of reunions. Kicker Matthew Wright was brought in as the third option after injuries to starter Harrison Butker and backup Spencer Shrader. Running back Kareem Hunt created excitement with his return following an injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco, but Hunt hasn’t looked like the explosive player that left Kansas City in 2019. Tight end Jody Fortson also made a return during Travis Kelce’s struggles, but that was cut short by a season-ending knee injury.
Left tackle D.J. Humphries was signed due to the struggles of second year tackle Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia, but he suffered an injury during his debut in Week 14. Kansas City traded for outside linebacker Josh Uche, but he was ruled inactive on Sunday despite being healthy. Kansas City’s best addition was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who arrived in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Although Hopkins has played an integral role in the depleted passing game, he is no longer the premier threat he once was.
Kansas City also tried to trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but they were ultimately outbid by the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs are hoping Nelson's return turns out to be far more fruitful than any of the prior reunions, but it's unlikely the 31-year-old has much left to offer.