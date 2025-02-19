Brewers ownership straight-up admits they're not serious about bringing a title to Milwaukee

Despite being one of the smallest-market teams in Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers have only missed the postseason one time since 2018. While this sounds like a remarkable run of success, the Brewers have also been eliminated in the NL Wild Card Series in four of those six playoff trips. For as much as Milwaukee does right organizationally, it's clear that they need a little something extra to finally get over the hump.

This offseason in particular, there has been a lot of chatter about how the Los Angeles Dodgers have ruined the ability of like the Brewers to compete, with no chance of running payrolls anywhere close to what L.A. is doing right now. To his credit, Milwaukee owner Mark Attanasio refuses to make excuses about being a small-market team. But he also doesn't sound like he's willing to do what's necessary for the Brewers to win big.

Brewers ownership not serious about championships

As the team prepares for the 2025 season, they seem to be in about the same situation they have grown accustomed to in recent years. There's a ton of young talent here, headlined by outfielder Jackson Chourio. But after a heartbreaking exit from last year's playoffs, Milwaukee has largely sat out this offseason, content to run things back with a promising but incomplete roster.

All of which seems just fine with Attanasio. When discussing his goals and vision for the organization, he posed a concerning rhetorical question.

"Is my job to win a World Series or is my job to provide a summer of entertainment and passion and a way for families to come together?, Attansio said, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

This sarcasm would imply that Attanasio is actually more concerned about the entertainment aspect of Brewers baseball rather than fighting to win a championship. Having one of the lowest payrolls in the league and doing nothing to change that should be concerning to both fans and members of Brewers organization, to say the least.

With Milwaukee consistently making the playoffs, you would think the front office would find ways to improve the team in an attempt to go deeper into the postseason. But it seems that they are almost satisfied with just "getting in", and while that may provide a nice summer for Brewers fans — who have consistently put the team in the top 10 in the league in attendance — eventually it'll get pretty old.