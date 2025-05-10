Brewers-Rays start time: Live rain delay updates from Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10, but the game will "start" in a rain delay.

Tampa won the first game of the series, 4-3, on Friday, with the final game currently scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:40 PM at Steinbrenner Field. As for Saturday's game, there is currently no official updated start time as inclement weather passes through the area.

Expect new information from the Rays soon.

🌧️ A Rays first! 🌧️



The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as soon as possible.



➡️: https://t.co/hRd9JOuofS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 10, 2025

Milwaukee plans to start Tobias Myers on the mound for this road affair, while the home team Rays will start Taj Bradley. Both teams need a win in the worst of ways. Tampa is fourth in the AL East at 17-21, quickly losing ground in a competitive division. The Brewers, at 19-20, are third in the NL Central, a full three games behind the first-place Cubs.

We will update as more information becomes available.