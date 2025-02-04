Brian Cashman all but admits Hal Steinbrenner is to blame for Yankees’ lack of activity
By Austin Owens
In 2024, the New York Yankees fell short of a World Series title after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fall classic. As they prepare for a revenge season, the Bronx Bombers have been all business making some serious noise in the free agent market.
The Yankees were able to add All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried to their rotation along with two former MVPs in outfielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Even with these additions, the Yankees are looking to make one more big splash to improve their team and are weighing options to upgrade at third base. Only time will tell if acquiring a new third baseman is feasible in the eyes of Hal Steinbrenner.
Yankees front office is waiting for price to drop
Alex Bregman is the only player left on the free agent market that would fit the bill for the New York Yankees wishlist. Even though the Yankees are not typically afraid to spend a large amount of money, Bregman’s desired long-term contract or high AAV is not intriguing to Brian Cashman.
If the Yankees acquire a third baseman, it will likely come via trade which will give them the opportunity to dump Marcus Stroman. Two potential trade partners for the Yankees are the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres. The Cardinals are looking to get Nolan Arenado off of their payroll while the Padres could deal Luis Arraez to start a rebuilding process.
Based on conversations on MLB radio and what a fan shared on X, it sounds like the Yankees front office is waiting for the asking price of these players to drop. Brian Cashman says that if they have to find a solution at third base internally they will but implies it is not their first option. It sounds like the biggest concern for Hal Steinbrenner in this situation is how much money these teams are willing to swallow on each player’s remaining contract.
Arenado is set to make $21 million in 2025 while Arraez will make $14 million and become an unrestricted free agent the following year. Price wise, Arraez makes more sense but the asking price would need to drop significantly for the Yankees to pull the trigger, especially if he could potentially be a rental.