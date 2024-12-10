Brian Cashman's response to Juan Soto signing should have Yankees fans hitting the panic button
By Jacob Mountz
After the brutal failed attempt to land Juan Soto, New York Yankees’ fans are salivating over the unspent $760 million and the potential upgrades owner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman can nab.
With a bundle the likes of which the Yankees saved, the entire team could get a nice championship-caliber overhaul which would be sweet revenge on the slugger that dumped them and the team that just paid a fortune to land him.
But before Yankee fans even had time to dream, Brian Cashman may have already hit the brakes.
Brian Cashman looks to take a disciplined approach to Yankees offseason
The first part of Bryan Hoch’s tweet is encouraging, but the second part might sound a little concerning as if the Yankees aren’t entirely on-board with spending enough to win. This announcement is a stark contrast from just the day before when they offered $760 million for one outfielder.
It was only in 2023 when the Yankees missed the postseason entirely with an 82-80 record. In 2024, after the addition of Juan Soto, the Yankees topped the AL, earning the right to play in their first World Series since 2009. Without Soto and without meaningful additions, Yankees fans can only expect to see the same outcomes that preceded 2024.
To be fair, Cashman’s "drunken sailors" comment doesn’t exactly indicate meaningful additions won’t come, but we can get a hint from past comments that we shouldn’t expect a championship team in the Bronx next season. After all, Cashman’s “fully operational Death Star” was blown up numerous times by lower spending rebels such as the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays. If next year’s team fails to even reach “Death Star” levels, Yankee fans will come to realize their new-found fear.
But if the Yankees do save their money now, what could Cashman have up his sleeve that we’re missing? Just in case this offseason is nothing to brag about, there’s no harm in dreaming about next offseason and postseason that will follow.
Should Cashman pull the purse strings tightly this offseason, next offseason will feature a free agent market with Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley, Kyle Tucker (if he isn’t extended), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (though highly unlikely), Zac Gallen, Luis Arraez, Seth Lugo, Munetaka Murakami (superstar in Japan), Dylan Cease, and Tyler Anderson to name a few. Netting a couple of those would certainly be dream-worthy.
Whether or not Cashman has his eyes set on a future prize or has a reason for spending later rather than now, we do not know. But Cashman’s latest comments are not a reason for celebration in the Bronx.