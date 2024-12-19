Brian Cashman sends warning message to Jasson Dominguez as Yankees recruit Pete Alonso
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees may intend to use Cody Bellinger in center field, though first base is still on the table. Having the former MVP in center would allow Aaron Judge to shift over to right field, where he is better suited.
Instead of pursuing another left fielder, the 2024 American League Champions are attempting to bring Pete Alonso to the Bronx to take the reigns over at first base. That said, it would allow Jasson Dominguez to prove his worth to Brian Cashman.
“I’d like to see Dominguez get his shot now,’’ Cashman said, per the New York Post. “He’s young. He’s got to earn it and retain it.”
The 21-year-old outfielder hasn’t had too much success during his short stints at the MLB level. However, he‘s only played in 26 games at the highest level. Dominguez has a very high upside, as he’s the Yankees No. 1 ranked prospect. Across 58 minor-league games last season, he posted a .314 BA and an .880 OPS. His defense certainly could improve, but he’ll only be 22 years old at the start of 2025. He has all the five tools that could make him a great player in MLB, and signing Alonso would give him his shot.
Now, it should also be noted that Bellinger is coming off a down year. His OPS was just .751, which was slightly above league-average. He is making far more than a league-average outfielder or first baseman, whichever the Yankees prefer him to play.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Should the Yankees steal Pete Alonso from their cross-town rival and give Jasson Dominguez a shot?
The career Met has proven to be one of the best power hitters in baseball since he came into the league in 2019. Since 2019, only Aaron Judge has had more HRs than the 30-year-old slugger. A lineup featuring Judge, Stanton, the newly acquired Bellinger, and Alonso would give the Yankees an elite power-hitting lineup. If Dominguez turns into the player Cashman hopes he can be, they’d easily replace Juan Soto’s production from 2024.
Through five full seasons, Alonso has never had less than 30 home runs. The four-time All-Star has never missed more than ten games in a single season, which is an underrated part of his game. New York has needed a long-term first baseman since the Mark Teixeira days, as they haven’t been able to find that solution since he retired.
Alonso is coming off his worst season, as he had a career-low in home runs, RBIs, and OPS (not counting the 2020 shortened season). Although, he proved he’s still one of the game's most feared power threats in the 2024 postseason. The Polar Bear had a .273 BA, a .999 OPS, and 4 HRs. Slating Alonso in the same lineup with Judge, Bellinger, and Stanton would offer the four-time All-Star the protection he’s needed since his career started.
Adding Alonso to the Yankees lineup would cap off an excellent offseason for Cashman. After losing out to the Mets in the Soto sweepstakes, he’s brought in formidable pieces to keep New York up there as the best team on paper in the American League.
Cashman traded for one of the best closers in baseball, Devin Williams, in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Signing Max Fried to an eight-year contract is risky to some, but the Yankees are in win-now mode. Adding Alonso to join Judge, Bellinger, Stanton, Chisholm, and Wells could put them over the top, especially if Dominguez proves his worth.