Brian Daboll finally considering the Giants’ best interest with Daniel Jones
By Lior Lampert
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll finally appears ready to consider doing something he probably should've done a while ago: Bench Daniel Jones.
In the wake of New York's deflating 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Daboll addressed the media on Monday. He strayed away from reaffirming Jones' status as the Week 12 starter. Instead, the Giants sideline general voiced that he and the coaching staff will assess the team's quarterback situation during their bye:
" ... we'll evaluate the tape and we'll make the decision that we think is best for our team," Daboll told reporters.
Jones hasn't been the Giants' only problem this season, though he's been the most glaring. However, Daboll's grounds for demoting him go beyond the on-field product, especially considering the 27-year-old has a $23 million injury guarantee for the 2025 campaign.
Brian Daboll finally considering benching Daniel Jones
Sitting at 2-8, the G-Men are virtually at a point of no return. Even running the table and winning their next seven contests wouldn't guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. So, naturally, Daboll and the New York brass are beginning to operate with an eye toward the future -- starting with Jones.
If the Giants continue trotting out Jones down the stretch of this season and he gets hurt, moving on from him becomes virtually impossible. New York would be on the hook for a hefty portion of his 2025 salary. Under the aforementioned circumstances, he'd presumably be locked into a roster spot for at least another year.
The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023. Although, the logistics of the deal give them a potential out this offseason. Yet, that becomes a moot point if the signal-caller goes down.
Parting ways with Jones after 2024 leaves $22.1 million in dead money (barring injury). Yes, it's a large chunk of change, but it's a manageable cost when looking at it from the bigger picture.
Jones has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Moreover, he also has 265 rushing yards and two additional scores through the ground on 67 carries.