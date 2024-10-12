Brian Daboll finally learned his lesson replacing injured special teamer
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants look like they're starting to turn the corner on what looked like another doomed season early on. However, injuries could prove deadly in the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Head coach Brian Daboll did what every coach is supposed to do and found serviceable replacements for players he would be losing, including punter Jamie Gillan who's dealing with a hamstring issue.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing veteran punter Matt Haack, who beat out five other punters looking to get a shot with New York in place of the injured Gillan.
Brian Daboll learned his lesson from the Graham Gano fiasco
Fans may remember New York kicker Graham Gano started Week 2 against the Washington Commanders while still dealing with a hamstring issue. He ended up aggravating that injury further on the opening kickoff, leaving New York without a kicker for the remainder of the game — a 21-18 loss.
Daboll (weakly) defended his decision to not have a back-up kicker having known Gano was dealing with an injury, saying he thought "Graham was going to be OK" prior to kickoff.
Now, bringing in Haack shows he's learned his lesson and is prepared for the worst on Sunday night. He couldn't have brought in a better option either.
Haack, who played college ball at Arizona State and earned 2016 second-team All-Pac-12 honors , has played parts of seven seasons in the NFL. He was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns from 2021-23.
If he starts Sunday night, which is not guaranteed, it would be his 100th NFL game. Over his career he's racked up 19,242 yards and averaged 44.5 yards per punt. That's nothing to sneeze at.