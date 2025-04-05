Brian Daboll may have just tipped Giants' hand on Shedeur Sanders at Colorado Pro Day

The New York Giants faithful are waiting patiently for the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the offseason commencing and free agents being signed, all that awaits is to see who the team takes with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Giants knew they needed to address the quarterback position, and they did so by signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Even with those signings, that doesn't exactly preclude the team from drafting a quarterback. Cam Ward is likely off the board with the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans, so that leaves Shedeur Sanders as an option for New York.

On Friday, the Giants may have tipped their hand as to where they are leaning with their first round pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted their Pro Day for all draft-eligible players, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Giants were in attendance, and there was one person who was there, and that was head coach Brian Daboll. This comes days after he said he wasn't attending. NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton was first to report that Daboll would be in attendance for Colorado's Pro Day.

With that, the Giants may have just tipped their hand as to who they are leaning toward drafting with the No. 3 pick.

Giants may have tipped their hand on who they're drafting No. 3 overall due to Brian Daboll

It was stressed by Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen that the head coach doesn't attend Pro Days. Instead, Daboll prefers to evaluate talent during private workouts. But the fact that Daboll changed plans and was one of 14 individuals from the Giants organization to arrive in Boulder does hint that the team is leaning towards drafting one of the Colorado stars in the first round.

Sanders had himself quite a day at Colorado, showing off his accuracy, which is his strong suit. Sanders completed 58-fo-63 throws during his throwing drills. Three of the five incompletions were drops.

Shedeur Sanders’ final stat line at his Pro Day throwing session: 58 of 63 passing, with three of the five incompletions being drops, per @EricGalko. https://t.co/lewygrDJbK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 4, 2025

Sanders would give the Giants a future under center, even though Schoen and Daboll are in a prove-it year. Having Sanders in a room with Wilson and Winston would give the Giants the quarterback depth they've needed for years.

But, there's also Hunter, who is a can't-miss prospect. It's rare to see a football player play at two different positions. What makes it even rarer is that Hunter is a great cornerback and a great wide receiver. Notably, the Giants have needs at both positions. Given that Hunter can play wide receiver, it could give Wilson or Winston a weapon to throw to in 2025. Plus, Schoen and Daboll are fighting for their jobs, so getting a player who would make an immediate impact would make sense.

Either way, based on Daboll reversing course, it's starting to feel like a Colorado player will go third overall to the Giants on Apr. 24. Whether it's Sanders or Hunter remains to be seen.