Brian Daboll says one thing stands out most at Giants rookie minicamp

It's no secret college football players are making considerable money nowadays. Potential NFL Draft picks especially cost some programs a pretty penny.

Despite likely being aware of that, New York Giants head coach Daboll couldn't help but comment on his new players' relative wealth.

"The biggest thing I notice is the nice bags they got from the NILs," he remarked to reporters. "They didn't have those nice bags before."

Brian Daboll was asked what's changed about rookie minicamps in his time in the NFL:



Typically, an NFL rookie contract is the most money any college player has seen up until that point in their lives. Now, it's just a healthy raise. Dart's exact NIL valuation was undisclosed but he signed at least 10 separate deals over the course of his time at Ole Miss. Defensive end Abdul Carter, selected No. 3 overall out of Penn State, had an estimated $478,000 NIL value which was shockingly low.

Now every player selected by the Giants will be making millions over the next few years and can afford to buy as many "nice bags" as their hearts desire. Maybe they should all chip in to get Daboll one of his own, make him feel like one of the guys.

Brian Daboll highlights Giants rookie camp standout

Some NFL teams don't even host rookie mini camps anymore but the Giants decided it would be beneficial for the newest additions to his roster to work out for Brian Daboll and his staff.

The team's seven rookies all assembled in East Rutherford, New Jersey to pick their official numbers, get fitted for their helmets and pads plus run drills as a unit for the first time.

Daboll told reporters he was thoroughly impressed by the work effort each player displayed, especially first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"I've got a lot of appreciation for how he's gone about, short amount of time, his business," Daboll said at a news conference on Saturday.