Brian Daboll sends a message to Shedeur Sanders with Giants drama looming

There is just one more day until the 2025 NFL Draft, and a lot of eyes are on the New York Giants. This offseason, it was stressed by team owner John Mara that fixing the quarterback room, and finding their quarterback of the future, was their prime goal in the offseason. Well, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and just like that, the immediate need to draft a quarterback early dissipated.

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick, and by all accounts, the Tennessee Titans are going to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward. With Ward an unfeasible option for the Giants, the expectation was that they would take Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who has been scouted heavily by the team. But, there is buzz that the Giants organization is "split" on Sanders, especially taking him third overall.

While speaking with reporters before the draft, Giants head coach Brian Daboll stressed that it is important for the organization to disagree on who to select with a pick. This is a sentiment shared by general manager Joe Schoen, but said that he has the final decision.

“It’s OK to disagree. You’re not going to be disagreeable," said Daboll.

Based on the buzz, the Giants do appear split when it comes to quarterbacks in the draft, including Sanders.

Giants are split on QBs in 2025 NFL Draft class

Before free agency, it felt like a lock that the Giants were going to draft Sanders. After all, they were nearly at every Colorado game, and even attended practices. But later in the pre-draft process, it felt more like the Giants would pass on Sanders, particularly at third overall.

There are two prospects deemed "generational" and the best of the class — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. After Colorado's Pro Day, it feels like Hunter is destined to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns second-overall. With that, Carter would be on the board for the Giants. Given his ability and the comparisons he's received to former Penn State pass rusher Micah Parsons, it would be difficult for the Giants to pass up on him.

In the day before the draft, ESPN insiders unveiled the intel they've received (subscription required). Jeremy Fowler wrote about Sanders' draft stock, and says that it's not even a guarantee that he'll be selected in the Top 10. Fowler even mentions that there's just an "outside chance" Giants will draft him at No. 3.

"Many teams I've spoken to now expect Sanders to fall out of the top 10, though they also point to an outside chance that the Giants take him at No. 3," writes Fowler.

There's more. NFL Draft expert Todd McShay mentioned this past Monday (7:20 mark) that there is a disagreement on Sanders, and that Daboll and the coaching staff don't want to draft him at third overall.

“The coaching staff, obviously headed by Brian Daboll - the head coach, is anti-taking Shedeur at No. 3,” McShay said, h/t Athlon Sports.

Who will the NY Giants take in the first round?

As for who Daboll likes at quarterback in this draft class, the recent reporting is that he is a fan of Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who some have ranked as the QB2 over Sanders. The thing is, the Giants may have to trade back into the first round to take him, especially with the New Orleans Saints reportedly also being high on Dart as a QB prospect.

Thursday night will be an intriguing one for the Giants. This team is far from being Super Bowl contenders, but the right quarterback could help speed up the process. But, do you pass on a generational talent like Carter to do so? That's the choice for them to make in the first round.