Brian Flores' defense is now a cause for concern for Vikings after another dud outing vs. Rams
After holding on to beat the New York Jets, 23-17, in London, the Minnesota Vikings were off to the franchise’s first 5-0 start since 2016. Kevin O’Connell’s club had Week 6 off and hosted the rival Detroit Lions.
In the span of five days, the undefeated Purple Gang now owns a 5-2 record. For the second game in a row, the Vikings have allowed at least 30 points. Keep in mind that O’Connell’s club, with Brian Flores in his second season as defensive coordinator, allowed a total of 30 points and three offensive touchdowns in their first three games. Despite the 5-0 start, the issues regarding Flores’ unit began before the 31-29 home loss to the Lions.
Vikings’ pass defense has had issues as of late
Start with the team’s 31-29 win at Lambeau Field in Week 4. While Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions and Matt LaFleur’s club committed a total of four turnovers, Green Bay’s talented field general also threw for 389 yards and four scores in the narrow setback. A week later, the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers was also picked off three times, but threw for 244 yards and a pair of scores in a loss. Detroit’s Jared Goff also struck for a pair of touchdown passes, and Mathew Stafford threw for four TDs (1 pick) in Thursday night’s 30-20 Rams' win at SoFi Stadium.
Hence, Flores’ defense has allowed a whopping 14 offensive touchdowns in their last four games, and are allowing 374.0 total yards per contest. The Vikings have permitted a distressing 107 points over that stretch. Entering Week 8, only two teams in the league were allowing more passing yards per game. This season, Minnesota has picked off a dozen passes, but has allowed a total of 14 scores through the air. Against the Rams, the Vikings failed to sack Stafford.
Led by rejuvenated quarterback Sam Darnold, Minnesota’s offense has been highly productive and very consistent. However, the recent defensive issues for O’Connell’s club certainly bear watching.