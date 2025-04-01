Brian Gutekunst confirms controversial Packers signing is pushing Pro Bowler to new position

Nothing is more important to the Green Bay Packers than protecting their franchise quarterback. Jordan Love must be kept healthy and upright if he's going to lead his team to a Super Bowl next season.

That's why GM Brian Gutekunst moved to reinforce the options immediately of Love this offseason. Center was the clear weak point of the team's offensive line in 2024. As a result, the Packers opted to let Josh Myers walk out the door via free agency. Instead of signing a center to replace him, they chose to spend a sizable chunk of their cap space to land guard Aaron Banks in free agency.

That still left head coach Matt LaFleur with a notable vacancy at the center position. Green Bay could always look to reinforce the position in the draft, but it's now clear who will get the first chance to serve as an upgrade over Myers. Former guard Elgton Jenkins will slide over to the center spot as soon as training camp begins.

The Packers offensive line is a work in progress

This is hardly shocking news for Packers fans that have been paying attention. Bringing Banks in on such a big deal made it clear he was going to be a starter at guard. That meant Jenkins had to move elsewhere if he was going to remain a starter.

Jenkins is too good to sit on the bench so moving to center became the only, obvious solution. It might take him a little time to firm up his rapport with Love, but that should only be a temporary problem for the Packers. It should be completely ironed out by the time Week 1 arrives.

The big question in Green Bay remains whether Banks can give them an actual upgrade at guard. The team spent a lot of money on a player who wasn't able to elevate a mediocre 49ers' offensive line last season.

Expect the Packers to focus on getting their top five offensive linemen on the field as often as they can in 2025. Jenkins' versatility will come into play whether he's asked to play guard or center. Finding the right combination up front is crucial for Green Bay's title hopes.