Brian Gutekunst sitting by as Packers risk missing out on yet another receiver target

It's been the refrain of the Green Bay Packers offseason to this point, whether iterated by running back Josh Jacobs, analysts both local and national, and the fan base: This team needs another wide receiver, preferably a veteran No. 1 option. Unfortunately, it's not unreasonable to believe given how free agency and the trade market have gone that one person who might not share that sentiment is general manager Brian Gutekunst.

While the Tee Higgins dream never had a chance to get off the ground thanks to the franchise tag, the thought of a reunion with Davante Adams seemed to make all the sense in the world. The Packers didn't come through there as the veteran signed with the Rams — and it remains to be seen if Green Bay had much of an interest at all. The same is true of DK Metcalf, who went to Pittsburgh in a trade, and Cooper Kupp, who signed in Seattle after his release from the Rams.

Since then the wide receiver market has largely dried up but Stefon Diggs remains the biggest name and perhaps the best player available at the position in free agency. And though he's coming off of a torn ACL, he should return early in the 2025 season and his profile is one that would fit seamlessly for what Jordan Love and the passing offense need.

The way things are trending now, though, instead of helping the Packers, Diggs might simply end up being another addition to the list of receivers Gutekunst failed to acquire this offseason.

Brian Gutekunst at risk of adding Stefon Diggs to Packers WR whiffs

According to Patriots insider Chad Graff from The Athletic, Diggs is in Foxboro visiting with New England, another team in desperate need of a wide receiver this offseason that has failed to yet acquire one.

Stefon Diggs is in Foxboro to meet with the New England Patriots, according to a source.



The Patriots badly need WR help and Diggs could provide that even if he may not be ready Week 1 as he recovers from an ACL tear. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 19, 2025

For the Packers, losing Diggs to the Patriots or any other team would be hard to justify to the fanbase. Diggs isn't going to demand the same price tag as even Adams or Kupp and certainly not as Metcalf on a new deal after the trade. He's coming off a torn ACL and has a history in his career of being a bit mercurial, which we know can deplete the price tag a bit in these situations. That, however, would also make him a risk worth taking for Gutekunst and Green Bay's offense.

While I and many fans would certainly maintain that wide receiver and, in this instance, Diggs should be a priority for Green Bay, though, it's really starting to seem like the Packers might not consider it that way. Maybe they could surprise us with a move, perhaps a trade, that we simply haven't seen coming. Maybe they swoop in for Diggs or take a flier on someone like Amari Cooper. However, it feels more likely that they stand pat and any receiver additions come via the draft.

Perhaps the biggest piece of evidence in that regard came from what the Packers have been telling us. Head coach Matt LaFleur has long expressed full confidence in his current group with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed at the top while also dismissing the label of a WR1. Moreover, Green Bay under Gutekunst traditionally hasn't spent big at wide receiver. So all of this is in line.

That doesn't make the current situation any less frustrating, however, as this team seemed to struggle to take a leap offensively around Love at quarterback, whether that was health or game-to-game inconsistency from this receiver room. Missing on Diggs when he seems like such an obvious opportunity, though, is only going to make it more frustrating of a situation.