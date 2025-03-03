Brian Snitker admits Braves Travis d’Arnaud mistake without actually admitting it

At the time, it made some sense. The Atlanta Braves had two high-priced veteran catchers on their roster in Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud. While Murphy was much maligned last year after an injury-riddled strugglefest for the Braves, Atlanta letting the older d'Arnaud walk was a means to an end. It was to eventually create a pathway for top prospect Drake Baldwin to make it to the major leagues.

Unfortunately, Murphy suffered a cracked rib in the early part of spring training, necessitating the importance of Baldwin's continued growth and development as a high-end prospect. While Atlanta feels confident enough in veteran farmhand Chadwick Tromp to tread water for the time being, Baldwin better be ready. Murphy suffered an injury Opening Day last year that wrecked his season.

Of the many concerns the local and national media had about the Braves' less-than-stellar offseason, we all overlooked the significance of Atlanta essentially pivoting off d'Arnaud for Tromp in the hopes that Baldwin would be ready sooner rather than later. d'Arnaud resurfaced with one of his former coaches in Ron Washington on the Los Angeles Angels. I bet Atlanta still wishes they had both men.

The good news, if there is any, is that we shall see if Baldwin is truly ready for the show in short order.

Asked if Drake Baldwin was ready, Brian Snitker said: "He might have to be." https://t.co/tDBS6G77Er — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) March 3, 2025

Atlanta did not make any major trades this offseason, mostly because the Braves believe in Baldwin.

Sean Murphy injury has Atlanta Braves fans longing for Travis d'Arnaud

Look. If Baldwin is a revelation as a rookie, then we all win. Should Tromp be able to hold his own for an extended stretch, then this is good for the Braves as well. However, where I think this is a huge problem is with the pitching staff. The veteran experience of being able to call a game is gone. Catching may be the fastest way to the big leagues, but this pitching staff is still largely evolving.

Atlanta still has time for frontline starters like Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach to get on the same page with Baldwin and Tromp. Murphy should be back from his injury by early-to-mid April, which would make him the third Braves star of note to be making his regular season debut around that time. I am talking about Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Overall, this one spring training injury is not going to wreck the Braves' season. Murphy was coming off a down year anyway. We have seen him play at an All-Star level in an Atlanta uniform before, but that guy resides in 2023 and this is now. What I will say is while it is incredibly hard to win a season in April, it is that much easier to lose it in the same month. Atlanta needs to be focused out of the gate.

Atlanta may come out of this alright, but there will be many in Braves Country clamoring for d'Arnaud.