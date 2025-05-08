Brian Snitker defends baffling pinch-hit call in Braves loss to Reds

Brian Snitker didn't win over many Atlanta Braves fans when he tried to justify his decision to pinch-hit Eddie Rosario in Wednesday night's loss to the Reds.

The result was predictable. Rosario took over for Eli White and struckout swinging to end the game.

"[Emilio Pagan's] got better numbers [against] right-handers. Way better. And I thought maybe Eddie could recreate some old magic," Snitker told reporters after the game.

There's a lot to digest there, beginning with something David O'Brien promptly pointed out: Right-handed batters are currently 1-for-29 with 12 strikeouts against Emilio Pagan. So he's correct, there is value in sending a lefty to the plate. That much makes sense.

But that can't be the whole calculation, because Rosario's numbers against righty pitchers aren't great. Last season, he slashed .175/.211/.332. This year, he has seven plate appearances against righties with one hit and a strikeout. Compare that with White, who is batting .300/.340/.580 against righties. Or compare it to Sean Murphy, who was also available to pinch hit. He's slashing .237/.338/.525.

Trying to chase "magic" with Rosario just because he's a lefty, when you have Murphy in your pocket, is a bold strategy. It didn't pay off, just like buying the sushi from a reststop gas station isn't the best idea just because you happen to like sushi. You've got to recognize the context behind that order.

Maybe Braves fans should be grateful for Brian Snitker's latest screw up

At least one Braves fan tried to look on the bright side of things:

Honestly I'm glad Eddie Rosario didn't "recreate magic" in that situation because if he somehow got a base hit, then Snit would use him in that situation for the next 4 months. — Red Beard Baseball (@redbeardbsbl) May 8, 2025

Red Beard Baseball suggested Rosario's failure on Wednesday could at least prevent Snitker from turning to him in the same situation in the future.

Of course, that would require Snitker to do the sensible thing in the future. And how certain are we of that?

The Braves will face off with the Reds again on Thursday in a game that will either give them the series win or leave the two sides tied up.