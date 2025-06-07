Brian Snitker rewarded by Braves for finally paying attention

Many are to blame for the Atlanta Braves' sluggish start to the 2025 MLB season, but Braves fans have refused to let Brian Snitker off the hook. Snitker, on numerous occasions, has been called out for his lack of urgency, especially lately. He finally showed some urgency on Saturday, and argued enough with Gabe Morales about his erratic strike zone to the point where he was ejected. The response from his players was as good as it could've been. Michael Harris II, the next batter due up after the ejection, launched a game-tying home run.

Ultimately, you can't tell Braves fans that Snitker's ejection didn't have something to do with this. Ejections can help fire up a reeling team, and Harris hitting his first home run in nearly two months feels like a clear example of that.

Braves fans can only hope this will be the start of a special run.

Brian Snitker's ejection gives Braves much-needed sign of life

To be fair, there's only so much that a manager can realistically do from the dugout. Still, from refusing to make much-needed lineup changes, to admitting to not noticing things, to not showing any urgency when the Braves have struggled as much as they have, Atlanta fans have had good reasons to be frustrated with the World Series-winning manager.

Saturday was perhaps the first time all season that Snitker has shown any sort of urgency, and it was the first time a member of the Braves had been ejected. That feels like a big deal. At 27-35, the Braves don't have much more time to waste if they want to get back into the postseason race. A win on Saturday, rallying after Snitker's ejection, has the capability to be the start of something special.

Again, there isn't much Snitker can do from the dugout, but having his players' backs is something he can do. Paying attention to when his players might be getting the short end of the stick and defending them is something he can do. It comes as no surprise that the one time Snitker has done that this season, the Braves responded. It's now on Snitker to keep this up, as the Braves hope to embark on a massive run.