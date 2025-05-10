Brian Snitker is shortchanging a breakout star Braves fans want to see more of

The Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but only just. A questionable bullpen decision by Brian Snitker put them in danger. To put it simply: Snitker blew it by not turning to Scott Blewett in a high-leverage situation.

The Braves had a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the eighth inning when Snitker put Rafael Montero on the mound. He, in turn, put the tying run on third and Dylan Hernandez allowed him to come home.

Fans didn't get a look at Blewett until the bottom of the 11th with the chance to secure the win at 3-2. Despite a sacrifice bunt bringing the Manfred Man to third, Blewett coolly faced down the challenge. He struck out Liover Peguero then sealed the game by inducing a Tommy Pham groundout.

That's Blewett's fourth-straight scoreless inning in extras for the Braves.

Braves should try Scott Blewett in high-leverage situations

The Braves only landed Blewett because the Twins and Orioles DFA'd the 29-year-old. Atlanta gave Baltimore cash considerations to bring him on. He's looking well worth the money.

Blewett has made 10 appearances for the Braves so far. Outside of a shaking outing against the Dodgers, he's done strong work. Atlanta was already down 7-3 when he gave up three runs to LA. He's proven capable in long relief and short.

Despite that, Snitker hasn't given him many chances to prove himself earlier in games. His last two appearances were in extra innings with wins on the line and he's aced both tests. If that isn't proof he should be given more responsibility, I don't know what is.

Certainly, Blewett looks like a better option at this point than Montero.

The Rafael Montero experience is comparable to stepping on legos in the dark in the middle of the night.



You know what's coming ... you just don't know where. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) May 10, 2025

Montero blew his high-leverage opportunity two days ago against the Reds. He did it again on Saturday. It's time to flip things around.