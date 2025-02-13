Brian Snitker's spin on Braves' quiet offseason should have fans rolling their eyes
By John Buhler
I cannot wait for regular-season baseball to start. Because prospects do nothing for me, spring training does not do much for me either. That being said, I know that the Atlanta Braves we saw a season ago is not the team I remember. The offense struggled and the injuries mounted. Thankfully, the starting rotation carried this undermanned team to the postseason, only to exit it immediately.
So with that in mind, I am expecting water to find its level on both sides of the diamond. Look for the offense to be much improved, while the starting rotation regresses ever so slightly to the mean. While I am not one who lives to keep up with The Joneses, I found it hard to chalk up any enthusiasm about baseball this offseason, mostly because the only team I care about was not an active participant in it.
Atlanta did sign Jurickson Profar, which is cool, but they also let guys like Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Travis d'Arnaud, A.J. Minter and Jesse Chavez walk. I understand that you have to mix it up from time to time, but this just kind of felt like a slap in the face from ownership and the front office in what should have been a critical offseason for the team. The World Series window is open! Make it happen!
So when manager Brian Snitker says getting Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider back from injury would be like making two big trades, you have lost me completely. I was not born last night, Braves...
Acuña and Strider's returns this spring will be clutch, but let's not put ourselves through moronic spin.
Brian Snitker's spin of Atlanta Braves offseason does not land well at all
Where I think Braves Country has been the most frustrated with Atlanta's offseason is that ownership gave general manager Alex Anthopoulos the green light to go out and a be a big spender. He did the antithesis of that. Although Anthopoulos rarely loses a trade, he has been a tad reluctant to paying a premium for good players in MLB free agency. Other teams are spending money without any thought.
Once again, I am not interested in keeping up with The Joneses; I just wish Atlanta did not make us out for chumps. Now that we have tasted what being a champion is like in this century, we love it and we want more of it! The empty-calorie nonsense that are division championships and postseason berths are no longer appetizing. Be aggressive because aggressive wins! Let's not get complacent.
Unfortunately, I think complacency is going to be an integral part of the equation until Snitker retires. My hope is that Walt Weiss gets promoted from within. My fear is that it will be Matt Tiuasosopo. Proximity to greatness does not equal greatness. The last thing this team needs is for another Fredi Gonzalez to emerge. At least with Weiss I know what we are getting into. The man knows how to win.
For now, let's hope the Braves do not crater from the start in the hope of making their two big trades.